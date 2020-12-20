Florida Gators Inactive List vs. Alabama

Who's in, and who's out, for the Florida Gators against Alabama in the SEC Championship?

The Florida Gators have released their list of unavailable players for the SEC Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide. You can find the entire list below.

4 David Reese

6 Shawn Davis

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

22 Rashad Torrence II

54 Lamar Goods

66 Jaelin Humphries

95 Lucas Alonso

Of note, tight end Kyle Pitts is officially active and will play against the Crimson Tide after missing last week's game against LSU. Running back Nay'Quan Wright, defensive tackle Marlon Dunlap Jr., and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper are also active, while safety Shawn Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Moon won't play despite head coach Dan Mullen hinting at encouraging statuses for all six players this past week. Safety Rashad Torrence II, who would typically start in place of Davis, is also out for the second game in a row.

This marks the second game that Davis has missed in a row as he deals with an unspecified injury. Moon has dealt with an injured foot since the Georgia game on Nov. 7 and has not played since.

As Florida prepares to face one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation this season in Alabama, much less the SEC, Davis, Torrence, and Moon would have been welcome additions to UF's defense, but alas.

Rather, head coach and play-caller Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask and his vast arsenal of pass-catching weapons will likely be tasked with matching scores with the Crimson Tide in the 2020 SEC Championship, in order to stand a chance.