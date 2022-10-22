The Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) have the week off, awarding each program plenty of time to prepare for their matchup next weekend in Jacksonville on Oct. 29, one of the most anticipated conference rivalry games of the season on a yearly basis.

That leaves both Florida and Georgia fans, however, without football to passionately soak in this weekend.

But, at least on the Gators' side of things, there are games featuring SEC teams that will be worth keeping an eye on throughout Saturday, serving as previews for future matchups as well as methods of entertainment on what should be a stress-free day.

You can find breakdowns of the five SEC games to watch on Saturday in place of Florida football below.

No. 3 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) vs. UT-Martin (4-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley)

Time and TV: 12 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Odds: N/A

After Florida's 38-33 loss to the red-hot Volunteers in Knoxville earlier this year, there may not be much motivation to tune into Tennessee at all this season, especially when the Vols take on FCS programs such as UT-Martin.

But it may be worth paying attention to Tennessee's depth, assuming the backups take the field in the second half, for the Vols' early November matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and a potential run toward the SEC Championship after defeating formerly No. 3 Alabama last week.

LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) vs. No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

Time and TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Odds: LSU -1.5, 65 O/U

An example of the rare occasion when an unranked program is favored over a ranked squad, LSU's 45-35 win over Florida last week certainly helped the Tigers' case leading into their second contest with a top ten team this season.

This SEC West game has no bearing on the rest of UF's season, but should be a fun matchup filled with offensive fireworks if you're looking for an afternoon bout to watch.

Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC)

Time and TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Odds: MIZ -14, 49.5 O/U

Vanderbilt has more wins this season than it did in the shortened 2020 season and 2021 combined, which is nice!

Still, the Commodores have a ways to go before emerging as a threat under head coach Clark Lea. They've beaten three out-of-conference teams this year (one hailing from the FCS) but gone 0-3 with a minus-131 scoring differential in three SEC matchups so far.

This game is one to watch considering Florida will head to Nashville to face Vanderbilt before the season finale at Florida State, and this weekend, the Commodores are facing a Missouri team that the Gators beat by just seven points in Week 5. It can serve as a measuring stick as to how close Florida vs. Vanderbilt could be on November 19.

No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) vs. No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Time and TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Odds: ALA -21, 61 O/U

The lone top 25 conference matchup of the weekend, both programs are looking to bounce back from losses a week ago after Alabama fell to Tennessee on the road, 52-49, and Mississippi State was defeated by formerly No. 22 Kentucky last Saturday, 27-17.

Mississippi State is currently in mourning due to the passing of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland on Wednesday, two days before his 19th birthday. No cause of death has been provided by authorities, but the Bulldogs athletic program and its student-athletes have been outspoken in grief since the tragedy.

This game should be entertaining on the field even though the spread suggests otherwise, but the players' choice to continue practicing and playing in their fallen teammate's memory is what will make the matchup special, no matter the result.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

Time and TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Odds: TAMU -3, O/U 44.5

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M is the most important game for Florida fans to watch this weekend. It serves as a preview for two of UF's next three games, the first on the road against the Aggies on November 5 before hosting the Gamecocks on November 12 in the Gators' final home game of the year.

A&M is the road favorite considering the talent stacked across this Aggies roster and its close, 24-20 loss to formerly No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago. But there is no denying that the talent head coach Jimbo Fisher has recruited to College Station hasn't clicked yet, suggesting Shane Beamer's Gamecocks have a chance to pull off an upset at home.

South Carolina is carrying a three-game winning streak into the matchup, having defeated formerly No. 13 Kentucky before an open week to prepare for the Aggies.

