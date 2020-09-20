Florida Gators Stay at No. 6 in Coaches Poll, Big 10 Added to Rankings

Despite an influx of five Big 10 teams in the newly-released Coaches Poll, the Florida Gators remain in the No. 6 spot entering their first game week.

Ohio State, widely viewed as a National Championship-contending program, re-enters the rankings at No. 10, which is confusing but certainly what led to Florida holding onto the sixth spot. No. 13 Penn State, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan, and No. 22 Minnesota also join the list on behalf of the Big 10.

The Gators are the fourth-highest rated SEC team in the poll, behind No. 2 Alabama, tied-for-third Georgia, and No. 5 LSU. No. 8 Auburn, No. 11 Texas A & M, and No. 21 Tennessee join the rankings representing the SEC as well, with Kentucky dropping out.

Florida will begin its 10-game, SEC-only 2020 season this Saturday against Ole Miss, kicking off in Oxford at 12 P.M. on ESPN. Ole Miss has not received a vote in the Coaches Poll, but look to take steps forward as a program under new head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels finished the 2019 season with a 4-8 record, finishing sixth in the SEC West with a 2-6 conference record.

Below, you can find the entire Coaches Poll entering week four, or SEC week one, however you choose to approach what could be the most unique season we've seen in college football history.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Ohio State

11. Texas A & M

12. North Carolina

13. Penn State

14. Miami

15. UCF

16. Cincinnati

17. Wisconsin

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan

20. Memphis

21 Tennessee

22. Minnesota

23. BYU

24. Virginia Tech

25. Louisiana

Dropped out: No. 16 Louisville, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 23 Appalachian State, No. 24 Baylor, No. 25 Army