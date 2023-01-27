Anthony Rubio, a class of 2023 running back from Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep and the son of United States Senator Marco Rubio, committed to Florida as a preferred walk-on on Thursday.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Rubio posted 229 rushes for 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns in three varsity seasons, per MaxPreps, adding 26 receptions for 324 yards and a score through the air. He has reportedly clocked a 100-meter dash result of 11.18 seconds.

Rubio chose to attend his father's alma mater as a preferred walk-on over Division 1 offers from Buffalo and Charlotte. The Senator, a Miami, Fla. native, graduated from UF in 1993 with a bachelor's degree in political science after one season of football at Tarkio College in Missouri and some time at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Fla.

The elder Rubio assumed office on Jan. 3, 2011, and is also the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He ran for President of the United States in 2016 but suspended his campaign after losing the Republican primary in his home state to Donald Trump, who went on to win the general election.

Back to football: Florida has also added two scholarship running backs to its roster since the end of the 2022 season, Tulane transfer Cameron Carroll and Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian 2023 recruit Treyaun Webb.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.