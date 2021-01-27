Senior Bowl Highlights: Florida Gators' Toney, Grimes Turn Heads on Day 1

The Florida Gators are represented at the 2021 Senior Bowl this year by receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes along with safety Shawn Davis.

With the 2020 season officially in the books, a few former Gators are gearing up, set and ready to take on the NFL. With that comes the 2021 Senior Bowl, a showcase for seniors, along with other eligible competitors, to show what they can do in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

Yesterday, both Grimes and Toney demonstrated their abilities and showed the NFL and spectators from the media why they were so productive in their final seasons at Florida. Both players had fantastic outings and were big winners during the first practice of the week.

On one play, Toney was seen running a standard go route, using his speed to outrun the defender, eventually losing and re-gaining his balance on the way to the end zone, catching the ball perfectly over his shoulder.

Toney is no stranger to big plays, either. Last season the four-year receiver caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 19 rushes for 161 yards and a touchdown and returned 11 punts for 139 yards and a touchdown. He was, quite simply, a playmaker for the Gators' offense.

Toney would ultimately measure in at 5-foot-11, 189 pounds with a 74.5-inch wingspan, setting aside any concerns for his size heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

Entering the event with projections heading into the first round, Toney may have a chance to solidify his standing and becoming the first Florida wide receiver since Percy Harvin in 2009 to be drafted in round one.

Another receiver that received plenty of praise on Tuesday was Grimes, who entered the day measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 7/8 inches and 217 pounds. While Grimes did come in smaller than expected (he was listed at 6-foot-4 via the Florida Gators roster), he didn't appear to let that stop him from having an impressive day of practice.

Grimes was the Gators' third-leading receiver in 2020, contributing for 38 receptions for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. He routinely used his large frame to outmuscle defenders and was able to become a red zone monster for the Gators and quarterback Kyle Trask.

While he is not expected to go as high as Toney, there is a chance Florida has two receivers drafted in the first four rounds, not including standout tight end Kyle Pitts of course.

The Gators look to send more receivers to the NFL just one year after sending Van Jefferson, currently a member of the Los Angeles Rams, via the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. With more impressive showings throughout the week, don't be surprised to hear more news about their progression up the draft boards.