Gators Slide in AP Top 25 After Edging Past USF

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

It shouldn't come as a surprise that, despite a win in Week 3, the Florida Gators have slipped from No. 18 to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 following a nail-biting, 31-28 victory over the USF Bulls on Saturday night.

RELATED: The good, the bad and the ugly from UF vs. USF

The Gators peaked at No. 12 in the poll entering Week 2, originally soaring up and into the rankings for upsetting the formerly No. 7 Utah Utes in the season-opener. It's been downhill since, as Florida lost by double digits to now-No. 8 Kentucky last Saturday before the showing against USF.

Florida is one of eight SEC teams represented in the latest poll, the seventh-highest ranked member of the conference. The Gators will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. this week for their first road game of the season, taking on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers.

You can find the entire Week 4 AP Top 25 below.

1. Georgia (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Michigan (3-0)

5. Clemson (3-0)

6. Oklahoma (3-0)

7. USC (3-0)

8. Kentucky (3-0)

9. Oklahoma State (3-0)

10. Arkansas (3-0)

11. Tennessee (3-0)

12. North Carolina State (3-0)

13. Utah (2-1)

14. Penn State (3-0)

15. Oregon (2-1)

16. Ole Miss (3-0)

17. Baylor (2-1)

18. Washington (3-0)

19. BYU (2-1)

20. Florida (2-1)

21. Wake Forest (3-0)

22. Texas (2-1)

23. Texas A&M (2-1)

24. Pittsburgh (2-1)

25. Miami (2-1)

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.