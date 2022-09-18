Skip to main content

Gators Slide in AP Top 25 After Edging Past USF

The Gators dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 following their marginal victory over USF.

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

It shouldn't come as a surprise that, despite a win in Week 3, the Florida Gators have slipped from No. 18 to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 following a nail-biting, 31-28 victory over the USF Bulls on Saturday night.

RELATED: The good, the bad and the ugly from UF vs. USF

The Gators peaked at No. 12 in the poll entering Week 2, originally soaring up and into the rankings for upsetting the formerly No. 7 Utah Utes in the season-opener. It's been downhill since, as Florida lost by double digits to now-No. 8 Kentucky last Saturday before the showing against USF.

Florida is one of eight SEC teams represented in the latest poll, the seventh-highest ranked member of the conference. The Gators will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. this week for their first road game of the season, taking on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers.

You can find the entire Week 4 AP Top 25 below.

1. Georgia (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Michigan (3-0)

5. Clemson (3-0)

6. Oklahoma (3-0)

7. USC (3-0)

8. Kentucky (3-0)

9. Oklahoma State (3-0)

10. Arkansas (3-0)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

11. Tennessee (3-0)

12. North Carolina State (3-0)

13. Utah (2-1)

14. Penn State (3-0)

15. Oregon (2-1)

16. Ole Miss (3-0)

17. Baylor (2-1)

18. Washington (3-0)

19. BYU (2-1)

20. Florida (2-1)

21. Wake Forest (3-0)

22. Texas (2-1)

23. Texas A&M (2-1)

24. Pittsburgh (2-1)

25. Miami (2-1)

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Nay'Quan Wright
Football

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Florida’s Sluggish Outing vs. USF

By Brandon Carroll
Chauncey Bowens
Recruiting

RB Chauncey Bowens Commits to the Gators

By Conner Clarke
Gameday
Football

College Gameday Heading to Tennessee vs. Florida

By Zach Goodall
Montrell johnson
Football

Florida Gators Survive Upset Scare from USF, 31-28

By Brandon Carroll
Jalen Kimber
Football

Kimber's Pick-Six Separates Gators From Bulls at Half, 24-13

By Brandon Carroll
Cormani McClain
Recruiting

Highlights: Gators CB Recruits Matchup in Lakeland vs. Osceola

By Zach Goodall
AR GB
Football

Gators vs. Bulls: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
Shemar James 3
Football

Gators X-Factor vs. USF: LBs Scooby Williams and Shemar James

By Brandon Carroll