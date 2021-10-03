Florida Slides in AP Top 25 After Kentucky Loss

The Florida Gators are now the seventh-highest ranked SEC team in the AP Top 25.

As expected, the Florida Gators (3-2) have fallen pretty dramatically in the AP Top 25 following their 20-13 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday night.

Florida, entering the game at No. 10 in the country and the fourth-best team in the SEC, has dropped to No. 20 in the latest poll as Week 6 approaches. Kentucky has jumped from unranked to No. 16 after defeating a formerly top ten UF squad.

UF is now the seventh-highest ranked SEC team within the top 25, certainly on the outside looking in when it comes to the country's best programs this year. As Kentucky is undefeated and Florida has dropped an SEC East game, the Gators no longer control their own destiny in pursuit of an SEC Championship appearance - and we're only five games into the season.

You can find the entire AP Top 25 for Week 6 below, with Week 5 rankings in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Iowa (5)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Cincinnati (7)

6. Oklahoma (6)

7. Ohio State (11)

8. Oregon (3)

9. Michigan (14)

10. Brigham Young (13)

11. Michigan State (17)

12. Oklahoma State (19)

13. Arkansas (8)

14. Notre Dame (9)

15. Coastal Carolina (16)

16. Kentucky (unranked)

17. Ole Miss (12)

18. Auburn (22)

19. Wake Forest (24)

20. Florida (10)

21. Texas (unranked)

22. Arizona State (unranked)

23. North Carolina State (23)

24. SMU (unranked)

25. San Diego State (unranked)

Dropped out: Texas A&M (15), Fresno State (18), UCLA (20), Baylor (21), Clemson (25)

