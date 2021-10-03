Florida Slides in AP Top 25 After Kentucky Loss

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Florida Gators Slide in AP Top 25 After Kentucky Loss

The Florida Gators are now the seventh-highest ranked SEC team in the AP Top 25.
Author:
Publish date:

As expected, the Florida Gators (3-2) have fallen pretty dramatically in the AP Top 25 following their 20-13 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday night.

Florida, entering the game at No. 10 in the country and the fourth-best team in the SEC, has dropped to No. 20 in the latest poll as Week 6 approaches. Kentucky has jumped from unranked to No. 16 after defeating a formerly top ten UF squad.

RELATED: Dan Mullen blames loss on penalties, but should have put faith in QB Emory Jones

UF is now the seventh-highest ranked SEC team within the top 25, certainly on the outside looking in when it comes to the country's best programs this year. As Kentucky is undefeated and Florida has dropped an SEC East game, the Gators no longer control their own destiny in pursuit of an SEC Championship appearance - and we're only five games into the season.

You can find the entire AP Top 25 for Week 6 below, with Week 5 rankings in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Iowa (5)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Cincinnati (7)

6. Oklahoma (6)

7. Ohio State (11)

8. Oregon (3)

9. Michigan (14)

10. Brigham Young (13)

11. Michigan State (17)

12. Oklahoma State (19)

13. Arkansas (8)

14. Notre Dame (9)

15. Coastal Carolina (16)

16. Kentucky (unranked)

17. Ole Miss (12)

18. Auburn (22)

19. Wake Forest (24)

20. Florida (10)

21. Texas (unranked)

22. Arizona State (unranked)

23. North Carolina State (23)

24. SMU (unranked)

25. San Diego State (unranked)

Dropped out: Texas A&M (15), Fresno State (18), UCLA (20), Baylor (21), Clemson (25)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_16881120_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Florida Slides in AP Top 25 After Kentucky Loss

1 minute ago
USATSI_16882079_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Mullen Blames Penalties, But Should Have Put Faith in Gators QB Jones

5 hours ago
USATSI_16879184_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

No. 10 Florida Gators Fall Asleep at the Wheel, Upset 20-13 by Wildcats

17 hours ago
Dan Mullen
Football

Gators Struggle Early, Up 10-7 Over Wildcats at Halftime

19 hours ago
USATSI_16828834_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Kentucky: Turnover Battle

Oct 2, 2021
asp_2935 (1) (1)
Football

Gators vs. Wildcats: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Oct 2, 2021
ASP_2803 (1) (1)
Football

Gators vs. Wildcats: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Oct 1, 2021
Dan Mullen, Emory Jones
Football

Gators QB Emory Jones Selected as Top 25 Candidate for Golden Arm Award

Sep 30, 2021