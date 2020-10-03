SI.com
Florida Gators vs. South Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More

Zach Goodall

No. 3 Florida (1-0) vs. South Carolina (0-1)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, October 3rd, at noon ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 137/191 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -16.5 points, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads the series, 28-9-3, with a 15-2 record at home. The last meeting between Florida and South Carolina was last season at Williams-Brice Stadium, in Columbia, SC. The No. 9 Gators defeated the Gamecocks, 38-27.

Important stories

The Rundown 

A week removed from a historic offensive showing against the Rebels, the Gators face former head coach Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks in a home-opener unlike any Florida fans will ever remember. With a maximum capacity of 17,000 and tickets remaining available, The Swamp won't be packed as it usually is for SEC action, making this game especially unique considering the opponent.

South Carolina began its season with a close loss at Tennessee, where new starting quarterback, graduate transfer Collin Hill, was solid but not spectacular in Mike Bobo's balanced, quick-passing offense. Slot receiver Shi Smith, who caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a score in week one, is likely to be the go-to target for Hill, making his matchup with cornerback Marco Wilson critical for success.

Paired with some stingy playmakers defensively, the Gamecocks kept things competitive with No. 16 Tennessee that ended in a 31-27 loss.

Florida's dominance through the air will be tough for any defense to stop this season, with quarterback Kyle Trask beginning what could be a Heisman campaign by throwing six touchdowns a week ago, four to tight end Kyle Pitts. Our eyes will be on Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn in the Gamecocks' secondary to make an impact, but we're unsure if this duo and company can be stopped.

