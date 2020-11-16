SI.com
South Carolina Fires Former Florida Gators HC Will Muschamp

Zach Goodall

The South Carolina Gamecocks have relieved fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp of his duties, according to a report from Mike Uva of WACH FOX. Muschamp previously held the same role for the Florida Gators from 2011-14.

Muschamp compiled a 28-30 record as South Carolina's head coach, including a 1-4 record against his former UF team. In his nine-year head coaching career, Muschamp owns a 56-51 record, going 3-3 in bowl game appearances.

The Gamecocks dropped its week two contest against the Gators by a score of 38-24, in Gainesville.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will serve as South Carolina's interim head coach, per Uva.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze and Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier are early, but obvious, names to watch in regards to South Carolina's vacant head coaching position, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The last time Muschamp was relieved from head coaching duties, by Florida, he wound up spending one season as Auburn's defensive coordinator before leaving for Columbia, S.C. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Muschamp land another coordinator role quickly, but it might be in a program's best interest to give it time before hiring him as a head coach again.

