Billy Napier's first spring practice as the Florida Gators head coach kicks off this upcoming Tuesday, and the month of workouts and installations is sure to feature a handful of position battles.

Each Gators player has been offered a clean slate and a chance to impress their new coaches, meaning the starting lineup fans grew accustomed to during the 2021 season may not look the same in 2022.

On top of fresh faces potentially cracking the starting lineup by emerging in spring camp, the Gators are tasked with replacing a handful of starters from last season who have moved on, either to the NFL or have simply run out of college eligibility.

Below, AllGators has broken down the four position battles worth keeping an eye on during the spring.

Running back

Players to watch: Demarkcus Bowman, Montrell Johnson, Nay'Quan Wright, Lorenzo Lingard

The Gators' rushing attack was rejuvenated in 2021 following two seasons of measly production on the ground, finishing the campaign ranked No. 4 in the SEC at 208.8 yards per game.

However, the team's two leading rushers, Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, have moved on from the program, leaving the Gators in need of a new starter and contributors at the running back position. The need becomes direr when you consider Napier's tendency to deploy a run-heavy offense as he did at Louisiana.

Wright carries the most experience of anyone in Florida's running back room into spring camp, but due to a major lower-body injury suffered at the end of the 2021 season, he may not be able to participate in practice over the next month.

That leaves the bulk of reps for Bowman, Johnson and Lingard. Bowman, a former Clemson transfer who joined UF last offseason, has a lot of hype behind his name as one of the greatest running back recruits to ever enroll at Florida, albeit not directly.

Lingard, similarly, was a highly-rated recruit who transferred to Florida from Miami two seasons ago but has yet to make an impact, earning just 16 carries along the way.

Johnson, meanwhile, joined the Gators this offseason by following Napier from Louisiana. He was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2021 by rushing for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Although Wright should factor into the mix once he returns to full health, this camp battle will be between three former transfers with varying talents. Bowman is a speedy, one-cut back who we believe will take on a large role in the offense, but Johnson's immediate production in college suggests he'll ascend up the depth chart as well.

Tight end

Players to watch: Keon Zipperer, Nick Elksnis, Jonathan Odom, Gage Wilcox

The battle at tight end will be a very important one that could include freshmen once Tony Livingston, Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham enroll over the summer. Napier is expected to increase the usage of 12-personnel (one running back, two tight end sets) in the Gators' offense, meaning several players will need to be game-ready ahead of the 2022 season.

But for now, the Gators will look to their four tight ends already on the roster to fit into 12-personnel looks.

After the transfer of 2021 starter Kemore Gamble to UCF, Zipperer appears most ready to see his playing time increase after appearing in 30 games over the last three seasons. That being said, his production has left something to be desired as he's only caught 25 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Odom could see his role increase quite a bit as he's viewed as a solid blocker, a skill the new offensive scheme will require from its tight ends. Whereas, Wilcox may be best suited as a "big slot" tight end as he's an uber-athletic receiver for the position.

The player we are most excited to see at the position, however, is Elksnis. The rising redshirt freshman was an immediate standout in fall camp last year but only appeared in four games throughout the season. A breakout campaign could be in order for the 6-foot-6, 232-pound Jacksonville native, who appears dynamic as a pass-catcher and at least capable as a blocker, both skills due in large part to his imposing frame.

Defensive line

Players to watch: Gervon Dexter, Brenton Cox Jr., Justus Boone, Princely Umanmielen, Antwaun Powell, Chief Borders, Jalen Lee, Tyreak Sapp, Desmond Watson, Chris Thomas Jr., Chris McClellan

For clarity, we lumped several outside linebackers on the Gators' roster into this group, as new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney primarily utilizes four defensive linemen within his scheme. The previous scheme at UF typically used three hands-in-the-dirt linemen with a BUCK edge rusher who would alternate between standing and putting his hand in the dirt.

Cox is likely in line to start once again as the Gators' weak-side edge rusher, and Dexter should remain a mainstay along the interior defensive line. But following the departures of Zachary Carter, Antonio Valentino, Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell this offseason, there are plenty of snaps left to split up at defensive end and next to Dexter at defensive tackle.

Fortunately for the Gators, the entire defensive line was recruited well under the previous regime and several players should be ready to step up into bigger roles. Umanmielen has flashed plenty of talent as a defensive end with great bending ability to get around the outside shoulder of offensive tackles, which could lead to consistent playing time on passing downs.

Like Umanmielen, Powell has shown promise as an edge rusher, seen by his 1.5 sacks and ample pressure created last year across limited snaps. Sapp was a highly-rated strong-side end out of high school who plays with quite a bit of power, and Boone is a similar type of player to Sapp with a lot of length on his frame.

These four players could be in contention to fill in for Carter opposite of Cox, and Powell may be in line to split snaps with Cox on the weak side of the formation. Borders has the size profile at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds to rush off the edge as well, although he may be better off of the weak side and could also play inside linebacker.

This leaves Watson, Lee, Thomas, and true freshman McClellan as potential running mates for Dexter on the interior, and perhaps Boone as well with added weight to play inside on passing downs.

Although Watson continues to trim down on his weight after enrolling at 432 pounds last year, he earned playing time in all 13 games last year and made an impact at times as a rushing-down nose tackle. We've got our eyes on Watson to take a step forward and crack the rotation more consistently so long as he continues to improve his physical makeup.

Inside linebacker

Players to watch: Ventrell Miller, Amari Burney, Diwun Black, Derek Wingo, Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, Chief Borders

It is safe to assume Miller will continue to start as the Gators' middle linebacker as he has over the last two seasons, even though his 2021 campaign was cut short due to injury. He has the most experience and production of the group by far.

But who will man the inside linebacker spot next to Miller in the Gators' defense? It won't be Ty'Ron Hopper despite his impressive play in 2021, as he transferred to Missouri earlier in the offseason.

There is one player, Burney, who is in contention for the role due to his 45 games of experience, while everyone else provides a lot of potential. Wingo has been groomed to play inside linebacker over the last two years after playing edge rusher in high school and has been commended within the program for his football IQ, suggesting that he'd serve the position well as a communicator in between the front and back levels of the defense.

Black, a former JUCO transfer, Williams and Borders bring the length and athleticism required to man the weak-side 'backer spot and make plays in space, specifically pursuing ball-carriers to the outside of the formation as well as in coverage. Each of these players only has one year of experience in Florida's defense, though, and will be onto their second scheme in as many years at UF.

