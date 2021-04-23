How to Watch the Florida Gators Spring All-Access Program

The Florida Gators were one of two SEC teams to not air a spring football game this offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, as athletic director Scott Stricklin claimed that "hosting fans for an intra-squad spring football scrimmage seems unwise given all circumstances," this past February.

Instead, the Gators depended on their creative media team to document its spring practices and scrimmages. To give fans their annual taste of spring practice in lieu of the Orange and Blue game, Florida will debut its Spring Football All-Access Show this Monday at 9 P.M. ET on SEC Network. Re-air dates will be announced when available.

"The two-hour behind-the-scenes special will give Gator fans exclusive content from the 2021 spring practice season," Florida communications wrote in a release. "Over the course of the two hours, fans will not only go behind the curtain at practices and meetings but will also get in-depth interviews from players, coaches, and staff, along with facility tours and much more. On top of never-before-seen interviews from head coach Dan Mullen, viewers will also get their first look at new assistants, [quarterbacks coach] Garrick McGee, [safeties coach] Wesley McGriff, and [cornerbacks coach] Jules Montinar."

Florida previously released two mini-documentaries for its 2021 spring practices and the program's pro day on YouTube called This Is... The Swamp, which you can watch here.