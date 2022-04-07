Several participation updates in AllGators' news and notes from the Florida Gators' 11th spring practice this offseason.

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Florida Gators Creative Media

One week removed from the Orange and Blue game, the Florida Gators conducted their 11th practice of Billy Napier's first spring camp as UF's head coach.

You can find AllGators' takeaways and updates from the workout below, including several injury and participation updates.

Diwun Black seen in forearm cast

Senior linebacker Diwun Black, a camp standout thus far who could emerge as a playmaker in the Gators' defense this year, shared after this past Saturday's practice that he had been operating with a club wrapped around his left forearm in practice via social media. Black continues to practice with a normal, contact-allowed jersey on, and on Thursday, he could be seen with a smaller cast on his arm, seemingly a step in the right direction.

Black has impressed several coaches this spring with his abilities as a coverage linebacker. AllGators has learned that Black has tallied numerous interceptions and defended passes in various drills across the team's first 11 practices.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that redshirt freshman linebacker Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams shed the no-contact jersey he was seen wearing in Tuesday's practice, back to his standard participation level on Thursday.

Ventrell Miller practicing mid-week

For the second week in a row, sixth-year and projected starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller was at practice on Thursday. Miller, a leader on the Gators' defense, has had to balance a busy class schedule with practices this spring and has typically not been in attendance for practices held during the week, usually on showing up on Sundays.

In drills, Miller and fifth-year Gator Amari Burney have tended to be the first two linebackers to receive reps, indicating that the two veterans could have a leg up on the depth chart as defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's unit historically utilizes two off-ball 'backers. However, Black has shown plenty of promise in camp and could sneak his way into the rotation come the season.

Miller also participated in last Thursday's team scrimmage.

Todd Golden, Gators' hoops staff stop by the facility

Hours after completing a workout with their own team, Todd Golden and the new-look Gators basketball coaching staff stopped by Florida's indoor practice facility to observe the football team going through camp. Golden, Florida's new head hoops coach, entered the facility with director of basketball strategy Jonathan Safir and associate head coach Carlin Hartman.

Attendance notes

Note: * indicates a new addition to the attendance report. Only scholarship players are included on the list.

Working out in no-contact jerseys: RBs Demarkcus Bowman, Montrell Johnson and Nay'Quan Wright, *CB Jaydon Hill, S Kamari Wilson, *LS Marco Ortiz

Removed no-contact jerseys: LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, kicker Chris Howard

Not practicing: TEs Jonathan Odom and Nick Elksnis, CB Jadarrius Perkins

Other: CB Avery Helm was seen leaving practice early on a golf cart for unknown reasons.

Clip of the day

Via Nick de la Torre of On3Sports, you can see projected starting quarterback and redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson connecting with junior wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars on an out route in drills above. The throw was sharp and well-timed as Fraziars got out of his route break, and Richardson was able to hit the receiver in stride to the outside while preserving space for Fraziars to turn and cut up the field.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.