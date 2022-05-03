Skip to main content

Former Gators OL Earns NFL Minicamp Tryout

Another former Florida Gator earns a chance in the NFL.

Former Florida Gators right guard Stewart Reese has earned a tryout invitation at the Cincinnati Bengals' rookie minicamp in May, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. 

Reese spent two seasons at Florida from 2020-21, enrolling as a graduate student after transferring from Mississippi State. 

At the time of his transfer, Reese had several connections in Gainesville as former Gators head coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy had recruited Reese to and developed him at MSST from 2016-17, before the two made the move to UF.

Reese, 6-foot-6, 345 pounds, appeared in 23 games for the Gators and made 22 starts. He earned a 55.5 blocking grade in 2021 from Pro Football Focus following a 55.8 grade in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reese clocked an unofficial 5.58-second 40-yard dash, 24-inch vertical jump 5.15-second 20-yard shuttle at Florida's pro day in March.

The Bengals have looked to the Gators for draft prospects in recent years, selecting defensive lineman Zachary Carter in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and even signed former UF offensive lineman Fred Johnson as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 

Johnson went on to appear in 23 games, starting seven, during his time in Cincinnati before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Dameon Pierce
Football

Gators’ Dameon Pierce Fulfills ‘Lifelong Dream,’ Drafted by the Texans

By Demetrius Harvey29 minutes ago
Zachary Carter, Khris Bogle
Football

How Will Former Gators' DL Zachary Carter Align in the Bengals Defense?

By Brandon Carroll5 hours ago
Percy Butler
Football

Percy Butler Credits Gators' Patrick Toney for Growth Into NFL Draft Pick

By Zach Goodall23 hours ago
Malik Bryant
Recruiting

LB Malik Bryant Names Florida Gators in Top 5

By Demetrius HarveyMay 2, 2022
Keyontae Johnson
Basketball

Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

By Zach GoodallMay 1, 2022
Kaiir Elam
Football

How Will Former Gators CB Kaiir Elam Fit Into the Bills' Defense?

By Brandon CarrollMay 1, 2022
Keary Colbert, Jordan Pouncey
Recruiting

WR Johntay Cook II Places Florida Gators Top 5

By Demetrius HarveyMay 1, 2022
Mitchell_Butler
Football

Gators' Billy Napier Sees Two Louisiana Products Selected in NFL Draft

By Brandon CarrollMay 1, 2022