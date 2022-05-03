Former Gators OL Earns NFL Minicamp Tryout

Another former Florida Gator earns a chance in the NFL.

Former Florida Gators right guard Stewart Reese has earned a tryout invitation at the Cincinnati Bengals' rookie minicamp in May, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Reese spent two seasons at Florida from 2020-21, enrolling as a graduate student after transferring from Mississippi State.

At the time of his transfer, Reese had several connections in Gainesville as former Gators head coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy had recruited Reese to and developed him at MSST from 2016-17, before the two made the move to UF.

Reese, 6-foot-6, 345 pounds, appeared in 23 games for the Gators and made 22 starts. He earned a 55.5 blocking grade in 2021 from Pro Football Focus following a 55.8 grade in 2020.

Reese clocked an unofficial 5.58-second 40-yard dash, 24-inch vertical jump 5.15-second 20-yard shuttle at Florida's pro day in March.

The Bengals have looked to the Gators for draft prospects in recent years, selecting defensive lineman Zachary Carter in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and even signed former UF offensive lineman Fred Johnson as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Johnson went on to appear in 23 games, starting seven, during his time in Cincinnati before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

