Should Florida Gators Target Recent ULL Transfer-Portal Players?

The Florida Gators are going to need to load up their roster in any way necessary this year following a late-season coaching change.

There are a couple of former Louisiana football players that are set to hit the open market, the NCAA Transfer Portal, per various reports.

The two Louisiana-Lafayette players also happen to be a couple of the best players Florida Gators coach Billy Napier has coached during his time as ahead coach at ULL over the past four years, redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner and sophomore offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence.

They put their names in the transfer portal on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

For Florida, these are two players the gators' could utilize to help rebuild a roster that doesn't have very much depth and could be losing a couple of key players in the offseason, either via graduation or entering the 2022 NFL Draft. There still hasn't been any word from junior cornerback Kaiir Elam on his intentions, either.

It's also worth noting that Florida has already taken one from the ULL pipeline in offensive lineman Kamryn Waites, who was announced as having transferred to Florida earlier today.

Garner, listed at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, was an Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference performer in 2020. He finished last season with 27 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss to go along with his three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, Garner allowed just 173 yards that year, while allowing one touchdown to go along with his three interceptions. This season, Garner didn't haul in any interceptions but allowed just 47.1% of passes to be completed, or 16 out of 34 targets.

For Florida, adding Garner would give them much-needed help in the secondary, and allow for a familiar face to Napier and his staff to get working on heading into this season. While Florida may still have Elam to rely on, they ought to hedge their bets and bring in someone of Garner's caliber too.

Torrence, 6-foot-5, 332 pounds, is a right guard, who has played sparingly at right tackle for the Ragin' Cajuns. Entering the portal after his third season, Torrence allowed just one hit and four quarterback hurries all season. He allowed zero sacks, according to PFF.

For Florida, they're slated to lose Stewart Reese, a graduate transfer that came back last season for his final year in college, using his free COVID-19 year. Now, they'll need to replace him. While the team does have Josh Bruan to compete at that position, his services might be needed at tackle, too.

Enter Torrence, who would immediately help with both the depth and as a starter. He too is a familiar face for Napier and his staff and would help plenty in that regard as the program looks to protect QB Anthony Richardson moving forward.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.