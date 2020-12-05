Gators Inactive List vs. Tennessee: Trent Whittemore, Shawn Davis Out

The No. 6 Florida Gators kick off their game against the Tennessee Volunteers with minimal reason to worry, injury-wise.

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

The No. 6 Florida Gators are entering today's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers relatively injury-free but will have to wait another week for the return of receiver Trent Whittemore.

On Monday, Gators head coach Dan Mullen said he was hopeful that Whittemore would be able to return this week after suffering a broken rib and a punctured lung against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Whittemore has been out the past two weeks due to the injury.

"Everyone, we got out of that last game pretty healthy, fortunately," Gators head coach Mullen said. "And we're hoping Trent Whittemore can make it back this week if he progresses, so hopefully we get him back and everything else is kind of status quo."

Along with Whittemore the Gators listed safety Shawn Davis and LB Jeremiah Moon as unavailable players, here is the full list of Florida's unavailable players:

4 David Reese

6 Shawn Davis

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

80 Trent Whittemore

95 Lucas Alonso

The Gators will have an opportunity to clinch the SEC East with a victory over Tennessee today. Since Mullen first joined the program in 2018, Florida's first goal was to win the east, and just three years into his tenure, it appears as if the program will do just that, earning a trip to Atlanta to play in the SEC Championship game.

Florida has faced plenty of adversity this season on the injury front. Last week, tight end Kyle Pitts returned to action after missing the two previous games due to a nose injury suffered against the Georgia Bulldogs. Pitts would also miss the second half of that contest.

In his return, Pitts caught five passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, putting to rest the idea that the injury would slow his production for the remainder of the season.

Now, Florida appears to be ready to go, healthy against the Volunteers today in at Rocky Top.

On Tennessee's end, the Volunteers will be without starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, and will instead start true freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey. It is unclear, however, whether or not Guarantano was simply benched or deemed unavailable due to injury.