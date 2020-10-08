Each week, Sports Illustrated-AllGators is joined by a member of the opposing beat to break down Florida's upcoming game. As Sports Illustrated doesn't currently have a Texas A & M publisher, this week we are joined by Cole Thompson of the Locked On Aggies podcast to best preview week three of SEC action for the Gators and Aggies.

How has Kellen Mond progressed over the years as an experienced SEC quarterback? Can anyone defend Kyle Pitts? How important of a game is this for Jimbo Fisher as he hasn't met the expectations of his $75 million, fully guaranteed contract quite yet?

Let's get to know the enemy!

Q & A with Cole Thompson of Locked On Aggies

1. Todd Grantham gave Jimbo Fisher and Co. a lot of credit for developing QB Kellen Mond since the two coaches last met in 2017. What improvements have you seen since, and especially as of late? He's a good SEC QB but what's held him back?

Cole Thompson: Anyone who has watched a Kellen Mond snap understands his ability to connect deep. Last season, he had five throws for scores over 30 yards. The problem with him is that his biggest strength is actually his weakness through two games. Mond's average throw travels roughly seven yards per play, but the biggest blunder is his ability to attack downfield. In 72 pass attempts, he's connected past 20 yards three times, with the longest of 22.

This could be due to limited time working with the wide receivers. Keep in mind that he did lose Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rodgers and Jhamon Ausbon all before the season, and hasn't really built a connection with younger guys such as Caleb Chapman or Jalen Preston. A wide receiver corp in a heavy-pass offense needs to build chemistry with the guy under center. That's not happening in College Station through two games.

2. Tell me about this A & M run game. Isaiah Spiller scored 10 TDs and made the 2019 All-SEC Freshmen squad, but I know you are a big fan of Ainias Smith.

CT: I think Spiller is as advertised; great in the trenches, quality breakaway speed, red zone efficient player. That's not an insult, it's just a "what you see is what you get" mantra. Smith to me is the best offensive player through two games. His ability to win in tight holes, but also make defenders look silly with his agility is uncanny.

The Aggies should rely heavily on their run game this weekend. They rank in the top five in the SEC for rushing yards, but Smith can double as a receiver out of the backfield. Smith also has been the most consistent target of Mond, tallying three touchdowns on the year with one coming on an option pass. If you look at the Cleveland Browns, they're sitting at 3-1 because they leave the ball outside of Baker Mayfield's hands. That's how A & M needs to start playing.

3. You also love you some Jalen Wydermyder and he had himself a productive day against Alabama. What stands out about his game and how can he take advantage of Florida's secondary struggles?

CT: He's similar to Kyle Pitts. This is a 6-foot-4 tight end that can win as a decent route-runner, but his pure strength is a mismatch for safeties. His speed is also pretty sneaky, so linebackers best known as pass rushers struggle to win in coverage.

It's very unique for Florida on how to guard him. Last week in Tuscaloosa, Wydermyer's longest catch was for 18 yards, but the ball was thrown roughly eight, leading to more work after the catch. If you cover Wydermyer, you might need to play more zone, that will at least give the defensive backs time to rover down and make a stop if the linebacker can't keep up.

4. Defensively, is anyone capable of slowing down Pitts? What should we expect from Texas A & M to try to take him away and how concerning is the rest of Florida's receiving corps if they give Pitts too much attention?

CT: Demani Richardson might. He's a box safety that made three big plays in two weeks, including a red zone interception. The difference? Trask is a rising senior while Vanderbilt QB Ken Seals was taking his first snaps. Experience is going to play a big role, but that's where Richardson comes in. Also, look for Keldrick Carper or Leon O'Neal to be hovering over the top.

If Pitts is double-teamed, let's see what Jaylon Jones can do. He played safety his entire high school career, but his physique is a perfect fit for a Jimbo Fisher defense at cornerback. Last week, he showed the country he was a freshman with two big touchdowns allowed in coverage against the Crimson Tide. Florida has speed and can strike, so make like a viper and pounce on the weak.

That, or Jones is about to have himself a week.

5. What's your game prediction, and give us some takes?

CT: This is a prove-it game for Jimbo Fisher. Since signing his $75 million guaranteed deal, he's gone 18-10 with the Aggies. Meanwhile Dan Mullen, who was hired the same year, is 23-5 with a pair of New Year Six games under his belt.

The biggest takeaway is against ranked opponents since the SEC West is considered the crown jewel of the NCAA. Fisher is 3-8 against ranked teams and only has one victory against the heavyweights of the division. Mullen's Gators are 4-3 against ranked opponents and have a 9-4 record against their own opponents across the division.

This is high scoring as fans remember their days in the Big 12. Florida's offense is too good, but their defense is a wreck, specifically in the secondary. Close, but Mullen proves he's closer to a title than the Aggies are.

Florida 45, Texas A & M 41