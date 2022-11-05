Get Your Last-Second Tickets for Florida vs. Texas A&M

You've made it to the Lone Star State and have enjoyed everything the newer and growing hub for SEC football has had to offer you.

But then you remembered that you still need tickets for the event that brought you to Texas in the first place: Saturday's matchup between the Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) and the Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC).

Kickoff between Florida and Texas A&M is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Both teams enter the matchup on losing streaks they'd like to snap, the Gators' being two games in length while the Aggies' has been twice as excruciating — at least, numerically.

While A&M's season has been particularly disastrous considering the program's expectations entering head coach Jimbo Fisher's fifth season, the Aggies are still a slight favorite over the Gators by 3.5 points according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

