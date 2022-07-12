Florida Gators Select Three Representatives for SEC Media Days
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive lineman Richard Gouriage were selected to represent the Gators at SEC Media Days, according to a league announcement Tuesday.
Head coach Billy Napier and the three allotted players are set to hit the podium at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 20.
This will be Napier’s first SEC Media Days appearance at the helm for the University of Florida. However, he can receive the inside scoop from one of the players he has tagging along with him.
While Richardson and Gouriage will make their first appearance while Miller returns to the event for a second time. He took the trip with defensive lineman Zachary Carter and then head coach Dan Mullen prior to last season.
The media event will take place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Below you can find the full list of 2022 player attendees from each SEC program.
2022 Football Media Days Player Attendees
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB, Senior
Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
Mike Wright, QB, Junior
Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.