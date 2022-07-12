Florida Gators Select Three Representatives for SEC Media Days

Three critical members of the Gators 2022 roster will accompany head coach Billy Napier to SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive lineman Richard Gouriage were selected to represent the Gators at SEC Media Days, according to a league announcement Tuesday.

Head coach Billy Napier and the three allotted players are set to hit the podium at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 20.

This will be Napier’s first SEC Media Days appearance at the helm for the University of Florida. However, he can receive the inside scoop from one of the players he has tagging along with him.

While Richardson and Gouriage will make their first appearance while Miller returns to the event for a second time. He took the trip with defensive lineman Zachary Carter and then head coach Dan Mullen prior to last season.

The media event will take place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Below you can find the full list of 2022 player attendees from each SEC program.

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.