Look: Florida to Wear Throwback Uniforms vs. Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators have debuted a new throwback look for their homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

Photo credit: Florida Gators creative media

It's homecoming week at the University of Florida, and the Gators will be rocking a vintage look on Saturday against Vanderbilt to celebrate.

Florida unveiled its uniform selection on Sunday for the upcoming game: The Gators will wear the blue throwback jersey they have donned in two matchups over the past two years - against Auburn in 2019 and Missouri in 2020 - with an orange, throwback logo helmet that has not been worn in recent memory. The uniform combination features a mix of looks from the Gators teams of the 1960s and 1970s.

"Fans can join in on the fun by purchasing Florida sideline gear to support and cheer on the Gators on gameday. Merchandise will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 on Fanatics.com and the Official Gator Sport Shop at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium," UF said in a release.

No. 20 Florida (3-2) will host Vanderbilt (2-3) at noon ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.