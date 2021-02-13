Florida Gators 2021 Roster Outlook: Tight Ends

What can we expect at the tight end position for the Florida Gators in 2021?

Kyle Pitts is going to go down as one of the most talented players to ever wear a Florida Gators uniform. Bookmark it.

Therefore, it would be unfair to hold future Florida tight ends to a similar standard. Big-bodied - yet tremendously athletic - tight ends that average 17.9 yards per catch, convert 90% of their receptions into first downs or scores, and don't drop passes are rare breeds.

Despite all of that, UF might have another Pitts-esque player on its roster this fall. And even though Pitts is off to the NFL, Florida's future appears bright at the position.

After previously reviewing each contributor's performance at tight end for Florida during the 2020 season, it's time to look forward to 2021 by previewing the talent at the position. Each positional outlook story will feature starting projections from AllGators.

Starter: Kemore Gamble or Arik Gilbert

The likelihood of LSU transfer Arik Gilbert emerging as a day one starter at Florida isn't that high. Especially given the fact that the 6-foot-5, 249-pound athlete won't participate in spring practice as he plans to enroll this summer.

However, it's worth remembering a couple of things that suggest Gilbert has a shot.

Similar to running back Demarkcus Bowman, Gilbert will be one of the highest-rated former high school prospects to ever wear a Gators uniform when the time comes. According to the 247Sports Composite, Gilbert is literally the No. 1 tight end prospect of all time, and No. 113 overall.

Although it hasn't happened too often, Florida has immediately started three players from the transfer portal since its inception: Wide receiver Van Jefferson in 2018, BUCK rush end Jonathan Greenard in 2019, and right guard Stewart Reese in 2020.

Greenard and Reese had prior experience in head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's schemes, but recently had adapted to new coaching staffs at their previous schools. Reese was a summertime transfer during the COVID-19-spoiled 2020 offseason, as well. Jefferson did not have previous experience in Mullen's scheme.

It isn't as though Gilbert is a high school prospect who has to get acclimated to college football, either. He enrolled early at LSU, worked his way to the top of the depth chart despite a lack of spring practice nationwide last year, and caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a true freshman.

So, who's to say Gilbert can't emerge as a starter at Florida rather immediately? Maybe not week one, but he has the talent to earn No. 1 reps sooner rather than later. However, if it isn't Gilbert lined up at tight end on the first snap of Florida's 2021 season, chances are the position will be manned by redshirt senior Kemore Gamble. Which isn't a bad thing at all.

Gamble, alongside rising junior Keon Zipperer, proved their worth throughout the 2020 season in relief of Pitts at times. As he is the more experienced of the two, Gamble gets the nod here.

As Pitts dealt with a foot injury, a concussion and a succeeding nasal surgery in 2020, Gamble would take on a large role in the offense and held his own. Gamble played a pivotal part in Florida's victory over Georgia with three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown after Pitts went down in the first half, and followed that performance with a two-touchdown showing against Vanderbilt two weeks later.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end has established himself as a dependable blocker in both the running game and pass protection over his four seasons at UF as well. 2020 offered Gamble's breakthrough as a receiving target, and although he finished the year on a sour note with three drops in the Cotton Bowl, the entire Gators offense was out of sync against Oklahoma and it shouldn't take away from Gamble's otherwise successful season.

Depth

In between Gamble's two big games, Zipperer had a two-touchdown game himself against Arkansas. Zipperer also made a big play in place of Pitts against UGA, catching a pass for a big gain of 39 yards.

Zipperer has appeared in 17 games since enrolling as a part of the class of 2019, taking snaps in the backfield, in-line and as an H-back, and both in the slot and out wide as a receiver. A unique weapon, Gamble has carved out a place in the Gators offense that should also expand with Pitts no longer in the program.

With Gilbert, Gamble, and Zipperer taking up the majority of available snaps, expect second-year tight end Jonathan Odom and true freshmen Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis to be developed slowly. Odom is the son of former unanimous All-American Gators offensive tackle Jason Odom and possesses a large frame (6-foot-5, 238 pounds) that could serve well as an in-line blocker, so there's potential for him to find the field as UF transitions its offense to increase its running game production.

Final thoughts

Fall camp will give us a better feeling for how much Gilbert will be involved in the Gators' offense to start the 2020 season. Considering how quickly he was able to contribute at LSU, there's little reason to believe he won't do the same at UF, especially after an immensely productive season at the position a year ago.

Until then, expect Gamble to sit at No. 1 on the spring depth chart with Zipperer receiving his fair share of looks. Florida can afford to expand on its tight end usage in terms of personnel with Emory Jones at quarterback and a backfield littered with talent at running back, with hopes of rebuilding a fearsome rushing attack.

Particularly Gamble but welcome to others contributions, UF's tight ends will be required to help kick out edge defenders and take on linebackers and defensive backs to expand the run game. With Bowman offering unique speed and cutting ability, UF could look to optimize outside zone rushes and tosses where tight end blocking becomes crucial in 2021 and beyond.