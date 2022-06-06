Tim Tebow has made the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, and if we're being honest, probably the last time.

For the first time, Florida Gators' legendary quarterback Tim Tebow is on the ballot to cement his legacy as a College Football Hall of Famer.

Tebow was included on the ballot for the Hall of Fame class of 2023, which was sent to 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers on Monday.

Additionally, Gator Greats in former defensive tackle Brad Culpepper (1988-91) and former running back Eric Rhett (1990-93) were included on the list.

The ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. Players become eligible for consideration ten years removed from their final season of play.

Tebow, who attended Florida from 2006-09, owns five NCAA, 14 SEC and 28 UF records as the Gators' most accomplished passer and dual-threat ever. He finished his career having thrown for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns while rushing for 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Tebow lifted the Heisman Trophy following his 2007 season, numerous other prestigious awards and two national championship trophies during his time with the Gators.

Florida has produced 13 Hall of Famers — nine players and four coaches — in program history. With Tebow now eligible, you can expect that number to grow to at least 14 in the very near future.

The deadline for ballots to be cast is June 30, and the College Football Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in early 2023.

