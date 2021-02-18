Tim Tebow Retires From Baseball

Former Florida Gators Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow's professional football career didn't work out all that well, so he made a career transition to baseball and signed a minor league with the New York Mets in 2016.

After four seasons as an outfielder in the Mets farm system, Tebow has hung up his cleats for a second time, officially retiring from baseball on Wednesday night.

"I want to thank the Mets, [Mets team president] Mr. [Sandy] Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions," Tebow wrote on Twitter. "I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met! #LGM"

With four teams at numerous levels of minor league and fall play, Tebow posted a career .223 batting average, posting 18 home runs and 107 runs batted in. Tebow reached the Triple-A level of the Mets organization in 2019 and had been invited to 2021 spring training on Saturday.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Alderson said in a statement. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”