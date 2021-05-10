Report: Jaguars Planning to Sign Former Gators QB Tim Tebow

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow plans to return to the NFL and sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, reuniting with former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer.

Photo: Tim Tebow; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

He's back. Or at least, he's about to be.

A Florida Gators great, former UF quarterback Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years away from the pros. The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the 33-year-old, 2007 Heisman Trophy winner on a one-year contract and let him compete in training camp as a tight end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport explained that a contract has not officially been agreed upon but the news is expected to become official "in the next week or so."

Tebow will reunite with his college head coach from his time at UF in Urban Meyer, who Jacksonville hired to lead its franchise in January. Meyer, along with Jaguars assistant head coach Charlie Strong, coached the Gators to two BCS National Championships with Tebow on the roster, in 2006 and 2008.

The Jaguars worked Tebow out as a tight end in April, Meyer confirmed after the NFL Draft. Meyer shared at that time that Jacksonville would "revisit" the idea of signing him in the near future.

A first-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2010, Tebow has three years of NFL experience and notably led Denver to an AFC Wild Card playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second season. However, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets that offseason after the Broncos signed Peyton Manning in free agency. Tebow spent the 2012 season as Mark Sanchez's backup and primarily played in sub-packages such as the Wildcat formation to utilize his rushing skill-set.

The Jets would release Tebow in 2013. Tebow went on to sign with the New England Patriots that offseason but was released before the regular season began. In 2015, Tebow signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released immediately after the preseason. He's been out of the league ever since.

In his NFL career, Tebow has appeared in 35 games, completing 47.9 percent of his 361 passes for 2,422 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He's added 989 yards and 12 touchdowns on 197 rushing attempts.

Tebow went on to spend over five years in the New York Mets' farm system after having not played a game of baseball since high school, climbing as high as the AAA ranks before retiring from baseball in February.

Long have NFL fans and media speculated that Tebow could make a move to tight end given his inaccuracy as a passer and his impressive athletic profile. Now, it would appear Tebow finally has the opportunity to try the position out, under a coach that he's found plenty of success with.