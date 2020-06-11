AllGators
Meyer, Mullen: Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow the Best CFB Player of All Time

University of Florida Athletic Communications

Zach Goodall

Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen let the takes fly on Wednesday evening.

The former and current Florida Gators head coaches joined CBS Sports on Wednesday, with host Jamie Erdahl and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, to discuss multiple topics that will be aired Thursday night at 7 P.M. on CBS Sports Connected.

In a teaser for the show, Erdahl asks Meyer and Mullen to choose one quarterback they've coached together for one game. While the answer seemed obvious with Tebow on the phone, Meyer took things a step further and Mullen backed up his sentiments.

"It actually happened," Meyer said. "In 2008, Ahmad Black made a great interception against Oklahoma and we’re up by three points against Sam Bradford and arguably one of the greatest offenses of all-time. 

"And I called everybody up, and there was seven minutes and 40 seconds, whatever it was, left on the clock... I had my arm around Tim [Tebow] and I said 'Guys, turn around and look at the clock.' And we all turned around together, and I said 'If we can somehow control this clock and go down and score, you’re the champions of college football.

"And at that moment, Meyer continued, "who else would you want? I'm very biased and I know he's on the call but he's the best college football player of all time."

Meyer has valid reasons to make such a claim, after winning his first two national championships as a head coach with Tebow under center in 2006 and 2008. Tebow was a valuable part of a quarterback rotation during his 2006 freshman season, but truly made his presence known as Florida's starter two years later in the national championship victory over Oklahoma. 

During his four-year Gators career, Tebow set 28 school records on his way to posting a career completion percentage of 66.4%, 9285 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. A dual-threat, Tebow added 2947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground. His efforts led to numerous postseason awards and accolades, namely the 2007 Heisman Trophy.

Mullen, who has developed several successful college and pro quarterbacks such as Tebow, Alex Smith, Dak Prescott, Chris Leak, and Nick Fitzgerald, pondered if any player in history could stand against Tebow as the best of all time. 

"I think it's hard to argue against Tim [Tebow] as, really, if you look at what the accomplished, as the best college football player in the history of the game," said Mullen. 

"And I don't know if we'll see anybody that good again," Mullen continued. "Especially now with how college football is going, and guys, as fast as they can, try to get to the next level. For a guy to have a career like Tim had, it's going to be hard to compete with."

Tebow will be inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame this year. 

