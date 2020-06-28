AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Bud Elliott Gives Florida Gators Top-10 Blue-Chip Ratio For 2020 Season

Demetrius Harvey

As a point of reference to the most-likely collegiate programs to reach the promised land of a National Championship victory, 247Sports' Bud Elliott released the 2020 version of his Blue-Chip Ratio, which has the Gators climbing from their previous season.

BCR is calculated by determining the percentage of scholarship players in a given recruiting class who are rated as four or five-star players ahead of two or three-star players. This is then calculated over the previous four recruiting classes, giving a percentage.

Historically, this percentage has been fairly accurate in predicting whether a team has a chance to win the National Championship, however, Elliott cautions the use of this metric to predict games.

For this season, the Gators received a BCR of 63%, up from 53% in 2019. This landed Florida tied for No. 8 on the chart with Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma. At the very top of Elliott's chart is Alabama at 83%, followed by Georgia and Ohio State at 82% and 80%, respectively.

The Gators' rise in rankings is likely due to the team's 16 four-star players recruited in 2020, along with one five-star player (defensive tackle Gervon Dexter). Conversely, the Gators have signed only six players with three stars or less heading into this season.

Highly thought of entering the year, Florida looks to take command of the SEC East heading into year three of the Dan Mullen era. Over the past two seasons, the Gators have won at least 10 games, including 11 in 2019 and a New Years Six Bowl appearance.

Although the Gators are not ranked at the top, there has been precedent for teams rated in the 60s percentage-wise to win the title. For example, LSU won last year with a 64% BCR, and Clemson won in 2018 at 61%. While the team will need to overcome odds to win a national title, that hasn't prevented some on the team to remain confident in their chances.

The Gators have come a long way since Mullen took over, steadily climbing in BCR over the previous two seasons. In 2018 the Gators weren't ranked, landing a 42%. The ratio was low, mostly due to the 24% the team earned in 2015, the first year of the Jim McElwain era.

Remaining steady as one of the top SEC schools in the country, the Gators will look to live up to their ranking as the fourth-best BCR in the conference, just behind Alabama, LSU and Georgia.

Florida's recruiting continues to improve, ranking second in the SEC thus far in the 2021 cycle while holding the eighth-best national ranking. The Gators are currently slated to land 11 four-star players, although linebacker Diwun Black will not be included in the formula due to the lack of junior college rankings by various recruiting networks.

While it may not seem like much, the Gators have steadily been one of the better-recruiting teams in the nation over the past few seasons. Will it pay off?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Diwun Black Found a 2021 RB for the Florida Gators?

Florida's 2021 JUCO linebacker commit is hitting the recruiting trail hard, and perhaps found a diamond in the rough for the Gators at a crucial position.

Donavon Keiser

by

Lwcgogators

Gators Recruiting: Making Sense of Florida's Defensive Backs Numbers

Discussing the defensive back takes the Gators have had over the past few years and why the number appears high at first glance.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Necook

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Safety Target Corey Collier Jr.

Taking a look at the recruitment history and potential fit for Palmetto safety and Florida Gators 2021 target Corey Collier Jr.

Zach Goodall

Colin Cowherd Bills Florida Gators Football as a Tier-Two Program

The Florida Gators will have a lot to prove this season in year three of the Dan Mullen era as they look to make historical progress to make up for the program's decade lapse.

Demetrius Harvey

by

GatprJohn

Ranking the Florida Gators Most Important 2020 Offensive Skill Players

The Gators return plenty of starters for the 2020 season. However, skill players on offense have a lot of turnover. Who needs to contribute most?

GrahamMarsh_

Elite 11 Profiles: Florida Gators QBs Carlos Del Rio and Jay Allen

Sports Illustrated All-American Elite 11 profiles for Florida Gators 2021 commits Carlos Del RIo and Jay Allen.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Slaton Named Second-Team Preseason All-American by Sporting News

The Florida Gators will be well-represented in plenty of top-lists this season, but Tedarrell "TJ" Slaton is a darkhorse candidate to breakout.

Demetrius Harvey

Meeting the Florida Gators 'Elite' Behind-the-Scenes Weapons

SI's AllGators goes behind the scenes to take a look at how the Florida Gators basketball team remains healthy through the year.

Jacquie Franciulli

CFN: Florida Gators' Kyle Pitts, Trask Among Top-30 Players Entering 2020

The Florida Gators have high expectations entering the 2020 season, and with that come high-profile players getting put under the spotlight such as TE Kyle Pitts and QB Kyle Trask.

Demetrius Harvey

Bradley Beal Donates to Gators Facilities: 'I Want to Leave a Legacy'

The Washington Wizards shooting guard will have his name enshrined in Florida's workout facilities.

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles