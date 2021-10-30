Gators Trail Bulldogs 24-0 at Halftime, Richardson Struggles in First Start

The Florida Gators are taking on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs today in the programs' annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville (Fla).

The Florida Gators (4-3, 2-3 SEC) are taking on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0) today in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, an annual meeting between two major rivals that share state borders. For Florida, they went into today's matchup as the overwhelming underdog, with Georgia favored by 14.5 points.

Both teams entered the contest with questions at the quarterback position, with Florida needing to come out with a statement of who would lead their time after Emory Jones struggled the previous week against the LSU Tigers.

Florida answered that question quickly, going with redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson, apparently setting the tone early as to what Florida would like to do offensively. For Georgia, QB Stetson Bennett started ahead of JT Daniels but that wouldn't come as a surprise.

Richardson's first drive as the team's starting QB wouldn't lead to much of anything as the Gators' offense went three-and-out to start their day. Heading into the contest, Georgia ranked No. 1 in total defense among all FBS thus far this season.

The Florida defense would get off to a great and fortunate start against the Georiga Bulldogs offense, too. On the Bulldogs' first drive today, the team would drive all the way down into field-goal range but were stopped short of a first down.

On the ensuing play, Bennett would throw the football away, resulting in intentional grounding, and forcing the team to attempt a field goal. After missing the 46-yard field goal, the Bulldogs would get the ball right back from Florida but were stopped short again, forced to punt.

Ultimately, both teams would end their first scoring opportunities with a field-goal miss, as Florida would drive down the field, missing a 51-yard field goal after Richardson failed to connect with his receiver, Justin Shorter, on third down.

The first quarter would come to a close with double zeros on the scoreboard, looking, at first, as though the battle would be defensive in nature.

Florida's next drive would bring plenty of intrigues. At one point in the second quarter, the Gators would go with a two-QB look with both Richardson and Jones in the lineup. Richardson would line up as the running back on the play, flexing out to wideout, catching a screen targetting Xzavier Henderson in double coverage, it would ultimately fall incomplete.

With very little intrigue, the Gators would get down to within the range of the previously missed field goal, around 51 yards. Instead of going for the field goal, however, Gators HC Dan Mullen opted to go for it on fourth-and-13, falling short, unable to get the first down, and turning the football over on downs.

With a bit over two minutes remaining in the contest, both teams would turn the football over, with Georiga the only one able to take advantage. On Georgia's turnover, Bennett would heave the football downfield toward the endzone, only to come up short, intercepted by Florida safety Rashad Torrence,

With Florida now backed up near its own goal line, Richardson would attempt to scramble, gaining around 12 yards before being stripped by a Georgia defender, giving the Bulldogs the ball back 11 yards out. One play later, Georgia would score on an 11-yard touchdown run by RB James Cook. A sequence of events that would give Georgia a 10-0 lead.

The swing would continue as Florida would get the next possession only to throw an interception. On the very next play, Bennett tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kearis Jackson, giving the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead. What was slated to be 3-0 at halftime with Georgia on top of Florida, would turn into 17-0 just like that, a 14-point swing.

Just when it looked like the first half would end with Florida down just 17-0, Richardson would throw another interception, this one returned 50 yards for a touchdown. What would be 3-0 with a little over 2 minutes remaining would turn into 24-0 just like that. A 21-point swing that will likely never be replicated.

In all, Richardson would be the Gators' only quarterback through the first half of the contest, with Jones not entering the game aside from a trick play during the second quarter. Richardson finished the first half completing 11 of 18 of his passes for 79 yards and two interceptions.

The Gators would rush for 61 yards during the first half, around the average allowed for Georgia throughout the season.

Florida's defense would allow just 121 yards passing, but due to two costly turnovers, Georiga would take advantage, scoring 14 points just before the end of the first half.

