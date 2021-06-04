Gators CB Jadarrius Perkins Gains Immediate Eligibility With New SEC Ruling

It won't take long for the Florida Gators to see its latest transfer to the football team, Jadarrius Perkins, on the gridiron.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators will be getting some immediate help within its secondary thanks to a new ruling made by the SEC, deeming players that transfer within the conference immediately eligible to suit up for their new teams granted they announced their intentions to transfer by a season-specific deadline.

This is a change of pace for the SEC as in the past, a player would need to sit out at least one full season prior to becoming eligible after transferring intraconference. Earlier this year, the NCAA also made a change to a ruling, allowing a one-time penalty-free transfer for all athletes.

This means Gators transfer cornerback Jadarrius Perkins will gain immediate eligibility, giving Florida its first look at the latest addition to the team's secondary right away this fall.

"This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement.

"While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation."

The transfer rules stipulate that a player must declare their intent to transfer by Feb. 1 for fall sports, May 1 for winder sports and July 1 for spring sports moving forward. The athlete does not need to choose its destination by that time, however.

"The SEC has established a deadline for declaring an intention to transfer in fall sports as February 1 in order to create time windows that are more consistent across fall, winter and spring sports," Sankey said.

The new ruling ought to make Florida head coach Dan Mullen smile as he has appeared confused regarding both the NCAA and SEC guidelines regarding transfer rulings. Due to the inconsistencies of the past process, Florida had to wait a full season for players such as Brenton Cox Jr. to sit out a year before taking the field with his new team.

Now, Florida, and other SEC schools, won't have to wait as long as they see players transfer into the program moving forward.

Perkins will not be the only SEC player to be granted immediate eligibility, however. Latest Georgia transfer, tight end Arik Gilbert, will also be eligible to suit up this fall after transferring from LSU. Others, such as former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o , will also be eligible after transferring to Alabama.

Moving forward, the SEC ought to benefit from the new ruling, allowing more players to get the freedom afforded to them as they try to transverse their way through the collegiate football realm.