Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore Transferring to UCF

Photo: Trent Whittemore; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced his transfer commitment to UCF on Saturday.

A local product of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, Whittemore enrolled at Florida as a wide receiver in 2019 after playing safety, cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback in high school.

In glimpses throughout his 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Whittemore showed promise as a possession pass-catcher by compiling 29 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed three-of-four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch.

However, injuries shortened both of those seasons and limited Whittemore to just 17 appearances offensively.

Whittemore was unable to regain his footing upon the arrival of Florida's new coaching staff as it pertains to playing time. He earned just 47 offensive snaps in 2022 and hauled in four passes for 87 yards along the way, leading him to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student on Nov. 14 during the Gators' regular season.

Whittemore maintains two seasons of collegiate eligibility to use at UCF after redshirting as a freshman and utilizing his COVID-19 extension year.

He's the 14th scholarship Florida player to find a transfer landing spot this postseason, following running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (Southern Cal) and Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

