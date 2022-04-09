Florida Gators DB Tre'Vez Johnson Feels 'Confident' Heading into 2022

Florida Gators defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson hasn't been in this position before, a changing coaching staff with new beginnings, but he is remaining at his position on the gridiron, locking in at STAR under new co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

With the program's Orange and Blue spring game on the horizon, set to kick off less than a week from today on April 14 under the lights, Johnson feels as though he's ready to compete, the entire team is.

"I'm ready to compete. I'm ready to be back in the Swamp and just play a game back in the Swamp," Johnson told reporters on Thursday shortly following practice. "I'm excited, too, good defense-offense, whole team mindset where we're at right now with [head] coach [Billy] Napier, I'm loving it. I can't wait for next Thursday."

The mindset that Napier has already instilled into the program has been seen not only on the practice field but after when players meet up with the local media to discuss the ongoing situation. The atmosphere has changed, from the food to the detail-oriented practice schedule that the team now has.

"From since they got here they've just continued to make improvement. Even the atmosphere in the facility every day, just walking in the facility it feels better just being around a staff that enjoys it just as much as you do," Johnson said when asked about the player experience under Napier.

"The staff, you can tell everyone care for you, so they've made many improvements to the players as far as from the time they got here to now."

There's no question that the previous staff cared about its players, but the extent to which Napier and his staff have tried to grow the program further has been seen in just a few short months. Simply put, Johnson says, "we don't have to ask for much around here."

"As a player having the coaches and knowing coach cares about you and has everything in your benefit, like it's easy to go out and compete and want to play when you've got somebody that cares about you like they do," Johnson added.

That helps. The ability to not worry bout the little things like food or a parking pass can go a long way in shaping a football team, even if it does sound a bit silly on the surface. It allows players to focus only on what matters between their class schedule to their practice schedule. Everything else in between is taken care of.

Johnson, a true junior, is heading into his third year at Florida after starting at the team's STAR, or nickel, position in seven games last season. He finished with 24 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups. Now a more seasoned veteran, Johnson feels ready to go.

"I do, I feel a lot more confident, especially in this defense," he said. "I feel a lot more confident. I'm excited. Excited might not even be the word. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to go."

Under the guidance of Toney, Johnson feels comfortable with his new signal-caller.

"I'm loving it. That man, just talking football with him is fun. He enjoys it just as much as we do, so really the entire staff, I love it."

There's plenty of carryover for Johnson from last year's staff to this year's as far as his responsibilities on the football field at STAR. Still, there are some slight changes that will only help him and the other DBs improve as time goes on.

"It changes a little bit. PT, he's just, he's a lot more precise as far as little detail right before the play, during the play," he said.

"As far as like he's precise and wants you to be on point with every little detail, so I feel like even just from that aspect of him, that's, we'll improve that much more just from that aspect of the game."

Now, it's about how Johnson digests the new staff's information and turns it into better play heading into this upcoming season. To him, it appears he's on an upward trajectory.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.