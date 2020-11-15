Trevon Grimes Shines in Gators' Rout of Arkansas; Invited to Senior Bowl

For Florida Gators receiver Trevon Grimes, Saturday was likely a day he will remember for quite some time. Not only for his two-touchdown performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks but now officially a Senior Bowl invitee, his potential final season in college football is looking bright.

Yesterday, the Gators put on a show against Arkansas, defeating the Razorbacks 63-35 in a game that appeared close for less than a quarter of action. Without its star player in tight end Kyle Pitts, who will miss at least one more week due to surgery performed on his nose, Florida didn't miss a beat, and Grimes was one of the players the team leaned on early and often.

On the night, Grimes contributed for six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Florida finished the night with 593 yards of total offense, cementing itself as one of the best offenses in college football, and showcasing the sheer talent the team has, even without one of its best players.

Following the game, Gators head coach Dan Mullen attributed Grimes' success, along with all of the Florida receivers on the outside, to how the Razorbacks played, using a softer zone without much room in the middle of the field. As a result, Grimes put on one of his best performances in a Florida uniform.

"You look at Grimes with two touchdowns, [Jacob] Copeland with a touchdown, [Justin] Shorter with a touchdown. KT [Kadarius Toney] didn’t get one tonight but they were kind of playing that zone and keeping everybody inside will take him away and our outside guys went made plays.”

As the star of the night, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was tasked with finding different outlets at the receiver position to replace the production of Pitts. It would ultimately be Grimes who the Florida signal caller pointed to as a player with a similar skill-set to his best friend Kyle.

"Tre is just such an explosive receiver with very strong hands. Similar to Kyle Pitts and some 50/50 ability, he can go up there and snag any ball," said Trask, shortly following the game on Saturday.

At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Grimes certainly has the size and physical makeup to become a player the Gators can rely on in the redzone, and he showcased just that early and often against Arkansas.

"So, I have complete trust in him and not only him, but the rest of our receiving corps 'cause I see how hard they work throughout the week, and what kind of plays they can make and the speed they've got. So, when I'm dropping back I've got complete trust in my guys."

Trask put on a show on Saturday night, completing 23 out of 29 of his passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns. He also surpassed former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, now having 28 touchdown passes through six games of a season, an SEC record.

Next week against Vanderbilt, Trask will need to continue having trust in his big-play receivers and it appears Grimes is one of the many who have been given a spotlight, deservedly so.