Florida Gators LB Moon, WR Grimes Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators BUCK rush end/linebacker Jeremiah Moon and wide receiver Trevon Grimes have accepted invitations to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, the bowl game announced on Monday. 

Moon, a Hoover, Ala. native, was the first Florida player to accept an invitation to the annual all-star game this season.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, Moon originally earned recognition from Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy this offseason, entering his redshirt senior year, as the "only guy we’ve seen so far that flashes high ceiling rush talent and can also run with TE down the seam." 

In his career, Moon has tallied 102 total tackles, six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and three defended passes. Moon has appeared in four of six games this season, most recently missing the Arkansas game with a foot injury.

Grimes received an invitation to the prospect bowl game over the weekend, which he displayed on social media, perhaps motivating him to perform at his highest level yet. Grimes set career-highs against Arkansas on Saturday in receptions (six), and touchdowns (2), also recording his second-highest yardage output at 109. 

In his four-year career that began at Ohio State before transferring to Florida in 2018, Grimes has posted 81 receptions for 1,178 yards and ten touchdowns.

Florida sent five players to the Senior Bowl this past January - running back Lamical Perine, wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, and linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Jefferson perhaps benefitted the most from a strong week of practice and all-star game in front of NFL coaches and front office personnel. Jefferson went on to be selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams despite a foot injury holding him out of the NFL Combine.

With several players set to graduate, or that already have, across the roster performing at a high level, it won't be surprising to see further UF players set their sights on Mobile this January. Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, left tackle Stone Forsythe, center Brett Heggie, defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, safety Shawn Davis, and others are candidates.

