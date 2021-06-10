Former Gators WR Grimes Has Knee Procedure, Waived by Eagles

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday with an injury designation, following a minor procedure on his knee which was originally reported by Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

So long as Grimes goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll revert to Philadelphia’s injured reserve and remain with the team.

Grimes signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in May and has been expected to compete for a depth role in the Eagles' wide receiver room before his release.

Grimes spent three seasons at the University of Florida following a transfer with a hardship waiver from Ohio State, where he signed out of high school. Grimes would post 97 receptions for 1444 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Gators, exploding onto the scene in 2020 on the receiving end of nine touchdowns from Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask.

Upon his signing with the Eagles, Grimes reunited with former Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who is now Philadelphia's quarterbacks coach.

Alongside Grimes, Philadelphia also waived quarterback Jamie Newman and wide receiver Khalil Tate.

