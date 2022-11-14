Gators' Trevor Etienne, O'Cyrus Torrence Earn SEC POTW Honors

Following their strong contributions in Florida's 38-6 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, Gators running back Trevor Etienne and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence have earned SEC Player of the Week honors for Week 11, the conference announced on Monday.

Etienne was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the first time in his career, while Torrence was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after receiving the award individually for his performance against Texas A&M in Week 10.

A member of head coach Billy Napier's first UF recruiting class by way of Jennings, La., Etienne memorably produced Florida's longest play from scrimmage this season on a first-quarter, 85-yard rushing touchdown to give the Gators an early 21-0 lead. The run helped Etienne compile the first 100-yard game of his college career.

Etienne's production led him to become the first Florida player to be named freshman of the week since linebacker Mohamound Diabate in 2019.

Torrence, meanwhile, has grown well-accustomed to accolades throughout this short career with the Gators.

The former Ragin' Cajun under Napier at Louisiana not only earned back-to-back weekly awards from the SEC but was named an Associated Press Preseason and Midseason All-American --, and remains the highest-graded guard in FBS football this season according to Pro Football Focus.

His performance against the Gamecocks marked Torrence's fifth game without giving up a quarterback pressure this season, per PFF.

Torrence is the first Gators offensive lineman to claim consecutive offensive lineman of the week honors in the same season, and is the first offensive lineman to win the award multiple times in the same season since Martez Ivey in 2016.

Torrence is also the first Florida player to win conference honors in back-to-back weeks since quarterback Kyle Trask in 2020, and only the second since quarterback Tim Tebow in 2007.

