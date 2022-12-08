Gators RB Trevor Etienne, LB Shemar James Earn Freshman All-SEC Honors

The postseason accolades for Gators' talent continue to roll in as running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Shemar James were named to the Freshman All-SEC team, the conference announced Thursday.

The duo served in significant roles from the season's beginning to aid Florida to its success in year one under Billy Napier's tutelage.

Offensively, Etienne served as a major asset to the Gators' top 20 rushing offense throughout the season. Showcasing an explosive and elusive rushing style with his stout frame, the Louisiana native proved to be an elite addition to the unit in Napier and Co.'s transition class.

He rushed for 705 yards and six touchdowns on the year to become just the fourth true freshman to reach eclipse the 700-yard mark in program history, joining a prolific list of Emmitt Smith, Fred Taylor and Tony Green.

Etienne's continued high-level performances helped justify Nay'Quan Wright's dwindling role in the rotation. That effectively turned the trio of backs into a two-headed monster featuring Montrell Johnson and Etienne, giving them each an increased role with more touches in the process.

James, on the other side of the ball, produced in rotation for the Gators from his off-ball linebacker position. He made three starts in his first year with Florida, including two alongside veterans Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney, when UF opened up in a standard 3-4 package to begin the contests.

His 40 tackles, two TFLs, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a freshman aided the Gators in building depth in a thin linebacker unit. He ranked second among SEC true freshmen in sacks and forced fumbles. James is expected to take on a starting role as the weakside linebacker in 2023, with Burney vacating the spot.

The contribution of young talent, a fact verified with the postseason awards, is a promising sign for Florida's future.

Below you can find the complete 2022 Freshman All-SEC list.

Offense

QB

Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR

Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE

Mason Taylor, LSU

OL

Will Campbell, LSU

Emery Jones, LSU

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Jager Burton, Kentucky

C

Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

Deone Walker, Kentucky

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Shemar James, Florida*

Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*

DB

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK

Damian Ramos, LSU

P

Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS

Eli Stein, Arkansas

(* - Ties)

