Gators RB Trevor Etienne, LB Shemar James Earn Freshman All-SEC Honors
The postseason accolades for Gators' talent continue to roll in as running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Shemar James were named to the Freshman All-SEC team, the conference announced Thursday.
The duo served in significant roles from the season's beginning to aid Florida to its success in year one under Billy Napier's tutelage.
Offensively, Etienne served as a major asset to the Gators' top 20 rushing offense throughout the season. Showcasing an explosive and elusive rushing style with his stout frame, the Louisiana native proved to be an elite addition to the unit in Napier and Co.'s transition class.
He rushed for 705 yards and six touchdowns on the year to become just the fourth true freshman to reach eclipse the 700-yard mark in program history, joining a prolific list of Emmitt Smith, Fred Taylor and Tony Green.
Etienne's continued high-level performances helped justify Nay'Quan Wright's dwindling role in the rotation. That effectively turned the trio of backs into a two-headed monster featuring Montrell Johnson and Etienne, giving them each an increased role with more touches in the process.
James, on the other side of the ball, produced in rotation for the Gators from his off-ball linebacker position. He made three starts in his first year with Florida, including two alongside veterans Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney, when UF opened up in a standard 3-4 package to begin the contests.
His 40 tackles, two TFLs, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a freshman aided the Gators in building depth in a thin linebacker unit. He ranked second among SEC true freshmen in sacks and forced fumbles. James is expected to take on a starting role as the weakside linebacker in 2023, with Burney vacating the spot.
The contribution of young talent, a fact verified with the postseason awards, is a promising sign for Florida's future.
Below you can find the complete 2022 Freshman All-SEC list.
Offense
QB
Robby Ashford, Auburn
RB
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR
Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
Barion Brown, Kentucky
TE
Mason Taylor, LSU
OL
Will Campbell, LSU
Emery Jones, LSU
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Jager Burton, Kentucky
C
Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Shemar James, Florida*
Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*
DB
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
PK
Damian Ramos, LSU
P
Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS
Eli Stein, Arkansas
(* - Ties)
