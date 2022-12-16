Gators Safety Trey Dean Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

Photo: Trey Dean III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Following the Gators' 2022 season, multiple members of the roster are slated to test the waters of the NFL with their entry into the draft pool.

With projected first-rounders in quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence, a projected late first, early second-round slot for defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and a fourth-round projection for linebacker Ventrell Miller, Florida is slated to be well represented in the 2023 rookie class.

However, while some are sure to earn the coveted roster spot after relatively high selections, others are vying to prove their worth to ascend late in the process.

Specifically, Gators safety Trey Dean III, who sees his collegiate eligibility expire after three years at Florida, will look to raise his draft stock in the succeeding months.

He accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl game on Thursday as a result.

Throughout his Florida career, Dean endured his fair share of struggles. He started as a cornerback for the Gators out of high school, showcasing his talents at a high level in relief of an injured Marco Wilson in 2018.

He produced at a rate that suggested potential star status during his time in orange and blue. That was not the case.

Dean met turmoil in year two that ultimately resulted in his move from boundary cornerback to the safety position. Despite an initial reluctance, he embraced the fresh start the former Florida staff granted him.

He played in rotation at the spot in 2020 before assuming a starting role in 2021. Statistically, that was his best season as he produced 92 tackles, four TFLs, one interception and ten pass breakups on the season, although glaring lapses in the backend proved to overshadow his contributions in the fanbase's eyes.

In 2022, his year was a tale of two halves. At first, he continued with the lapses in crucial moments — usually in coverage. However, down the season's stretch, the Hampton, Ga., native began to realize his potential at the safety position, producing the progression on tape needed to draw eyes of NFL scouts.

In 61 games, Dean accumulated 255 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, 24 pass breakups, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

His versatility as a former cornerback turned safety, paired with the promising turnaround to end the year, could have him slide in as a project piece for a team on Day 3. NFLDraftBuzz.com labels him with a 6th-round projection.

He now joins Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter and edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. — who was released from the team on Oct. 31 — in the East-West Shrine Bowl contest as each look to showcase their talents one last time before the combine in hopes of hearing their name called this spring.

The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

