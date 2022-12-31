Will Treyaun Webb Become the Next Gators RB to Make a Quick Impact?

A year ago when Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville, Florida — preparing for a run-heavy shift offensively under its new head coach — was in need of two new running backs. Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, the team's workhorse rushers in 2021, departing for the pros left the Gators with just two scholarship backs on the roster.

Considering Napier's offense at Louisiana pounded the rock on 58% of plays the year before, there was a sense of urgency to acquire running backs who could contribute quickly. He did, welcoming familiar faces in Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Montrell Johnson Jr. and Jennings, La. recruit Trevor Etienne within two months on the job.

Napier found himself in a similar position this offseason when Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard — who backed Johnson and Etienne up in 2022 while the dynamic duo combined for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns — entered the transfer portal in December.

Fortunately for Florida, another familiar face was waiting in the wings.

Florida RB signee Treyaun Webb. Zach Goodall

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb, cousin of former UF defensive back Dee Webb (2003-05) and a noted childhood fan of Florida running back greats Fred Taylor, Ciatrick Fason and Emmitt Smith, signed with the Gators during the early signing period.

"I kind of knew I wanted to go for a while. I felt like it's always been Florida," Webb said after his July commitment to the program. "After waking up, it's always Florida on my mind and it all made sense to me. So, you know, I'm glad that now the whole world knows and I'm ready to get to work."

Florida entered Webb's recruitment in 2019 but saw the 904 standout commit elsewhere twice, first to SEC rival Georgia later that year then to Oklahoma in the summer of 2021.

The head coaching carousel of late 2021 changed everything for Webb, however. Dan Mullen's dismissal from Florida on Nov. 21 and Lincoln Riley's bolt from Oklahoma to USC on Nov. 28 forced the class of 2023 running back to take a step back and re-evaluate his future.

That's when Napier entered the picture.

Drawn to Webb's early emergence as a national recruit for what he put on film early and often in his high school career, Napier re-offered Webb on Feb. 22 of this year and hosted the UF legacy on at least three campus visits before his July 7 pledge.

"At running back, oftentimes I think it's about production," Napier opined about Webb during the early signing period, "and he's been running the ball for a long time."

Indeed, Webb was promoted to the TCA varsity squad in eighth grade and never looked back, accumulating 42 carries that year. Injuries hampered the beginning of his high school career but by the end, Webb had compiled 3,488 yards and 47 touchdowns on 7.5 yards per carry, winning two state championships along the way.

"He's kind of a legend there in Duval," Napier conveyed. "Coming up, he's always been a guy to put that ball under his arm. He produces."

Webb should have an opportunity to produce early and often in his Gators career if history is indicative of the future.

An early enrollee, Webb will quickly factor into a running back room that lacks depth behind Johnson and Etienne, the co-bell cows of Florida's offense. Etienne, for comparison, became the fourth member of the room after his summer 2022 enrollment yet finished second on the team in rushing attempts with 118.

Dating back to his time at Louisiana, Napier hasn't hesitated to put freshmen running backs on the field. Look no further than Johnson's team-leading 162 carries with the Ragin' Cajuns a year ago before his transfer to Florida.

And even aside from youth emerging at the position, Napier has always preferred to rotate rushers within his scheme. Before Johnson and Etienne firmly established themselves as a one-two punch, Wright averaged eight carries per game across the first four weeks of the season.

Four players have rushed the ball 50+ times in every season Napier has been a head coach, aside from 2022 when Johnson, Etienne and quarterback Anthony Richardson each rushed 100+ times.

Webb's all-around skill set, and the situation he's walking into, suggests that he could be the next running back in line to take on a meaningful role in Napier's offense.

"What stands out about Treyaun is the instincts, the vision ... I was pleased with how physical he played. He's a tough guy. He's played through some injuries in the past. He's been a part of a winning program. I think you can never overlook that. And a guy that I think has got a little bit of an edge to him. He catches the ball well."

"Couldn't be more excited about Treyaun."

