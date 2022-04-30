NFL Draft: Florida Gators Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, with the Florida Gators extending their streak of having at least one player being drafted annually to 70 years.

That being said, several former Florida players-turned-2022 draft prospects didn't hear their name called over the weekend. A handful of those contributors are candidates to sign with teams as undrafted free agents, with contract agreements usually announced shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

Former Gators' offensive tackle Jean Delance and linebacker Jeremiah Moon, in particular, were candidates to be selected near the end of the draft but ultimately fell outside of the 262 picks. Those two, and perhaps other players listed below in AllGators' signing tracker, could find NFL homes over the next few days via undrafted free agency.

Gators 2022 undrafted free agent signing tracker

RB Malik Davis will sign with the Dallas Cowboys, per his agency. Davis' running back counterpart over the last few seasons, Dameon Pierce, was selected earlier on Saturday, while Davis was mostly undervalued in the draft process despite fantastic results in the vertical and broad jumps at UF's pro day. Davis finished his Gators career with 1,470 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, along with 726 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

LB Jeremiah Moon has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from Aaron Wilson. Moon, a highly-athletic linebacker prospect with a unique physical makeup, likely slid out of the draft due to numerous injuries during his time at UF. He posted 151 tackles, eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss and four defended passes in six seasons at Florida.

DL Tyrone Truesdell is set to sign with the New York Giants, a league source tells Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Truesdell, who transferred to Florida from Auburn in 2021, tallied 12 tackles in 13 games in his lone season with the Gators.

Gators 2022 draft picks

Gators draft-eligible prospects that remain available

In alphabetical order by last name

LB Lacedrick Brunson

K Jace Christmann

OL Jean Delance

DL Daquan Newkirk

OL Stewart Reese

DB Nicolas Sutton

DL Antonio Valentino

WR Rick Wells

