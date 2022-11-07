The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Florida Gators' matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 12 will air on SEC Network. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday, November 19 in Nashville, Tenn.

The contest will mark Florida's final conference game of the 2022 season.

Florida's last trip to Vanderbilt came in 2020 when the Gators defeated the Commodores, 38-17, at FirstBank Stadium. Florida owns an all-time record of 20-7-1 at Vanderbilt and has maintained control of the overall series, 43-10-2.

The Gators have won the last eight meetings and have not lost to the Commodores on the road since 1988.

You can find the entire Week 12 SEC schedule below.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m., SEC Network

Austin Peay at Alabama, 12 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

ETSU at Mississippi State, 12 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

UMass at Texas A&M, 12 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Western Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.*, ESPN or SEC Network*

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.*, ESPN or SEC Network*

New Mexico State at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

All times are Eastern

*Network and 7:00 or 7:30 time will be determined after games on November 12.

