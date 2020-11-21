Florida Gators Break School Record, Take Down Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17

In front of an announced crowd of 1,147 in Nashville (Tenn.), the No. 6 Florida Gators (6-1) took down the winless Vanderbilt Commodores (0-7) by a score of 38-17. While the game did not result in the blowout victory Florida, and the entire college football nation, expected, Florida took care of business, netting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask yet another prestigious record.

The Gators themselves would break a record of their own, scoring more than 35 points in nine consecutive games. Florida did it eight consecutive times in 2008 and 1996, respectively. The Florida offense continued to stand out in today's contest.

To begin the game, Florida would be without several key starters, including tight end Kyle Pitts. That, however, didn't prevent the Florida passing game from putting together a stellar day by perhaps everyone but Florida's standards this season.

While the team did start out rather sluggish, entering halftime with just a 17-10 lead, scoring in the final minute of the first half to take the lead, Florida took care of business in a game that was touted at the start of the week as a business trip for the Gators.

The Gators defense once again allowed far too many explosive plays this week but would make up for it by forcing six punts and an interception on the day. Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Ken Seals completed 22 out of 34 of his passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on the day. For reference, Seals entered the contest having thrown just eight touchdowns through six games.

At one point in the contest, Seals had completed 11 out of 12 of his passes, including an opening-drive touchdown.

With Pitts out, Florida was yet again forced to turn to a couple of its other standout offensive weapons, including receiver Kadarius Toney who finished the game with six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Toney has become the team's go-to target aside from Pitts thus far this season.

One of Pitts' primary replacements, tight end Kemore Gamble, would showcase his receiving abilities just one week after being an unselfish blocker against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Gamble would finish the contest with three receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. A breakout game of sorts for the junior tight end.

The player throwing to them, Trask, would go on to break another SEC record for touchdowns in consecutive games, paving the way for an incredible Heisman-worthy campaign. With three touchdowns on the day, Trask finishes his week with 31 touchdowns thrown through seven games, the most thrown through seven games by an SEC quarterback.

Trask finished the game by completing 26 out of 35 of his passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

The Gators' offense ultimately finished with 586 yards of total offense, while allowing 406 yards to Vanderbilt.