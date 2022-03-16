Skip to main content

Photo/Video: Day 1 of Florida Gators 2022 Spring Camp

Check out AllGators' photo gallery and video footage of the first day of Florida Gators 2022 spring camp.

Photo: Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators officially kicked off their 2022 spring camp, the program's first under new head coach Billy Napier, on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Florida Gators Spring Camp Day 1 Notebook

Above, you can find footage of the first day of practice shared by GatorVision, and below, you can take a look at a photo gallery from the media viewing period of the workout with pictures taken by AllGators photographer Alex Shepherd.

In the gallery, you can find first-look images of new Gators such as freshmen safety Kamari Wilson and defensive tackle Chris McClellan, recent Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber, and far more Florida players.

Day 1 of Florida Gators 2022 Spring Camp

Photos via Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier

Billy Napier

Florida Gators QB Emory Jones

Emory Jones

Florida Gators edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

Brenton Cox Jr

Florida Gators QBs Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Anthony Richardson, OL Austin Barber

Anthony Richardson and Carlos Del Rio

Florida Gators edge rusher Antwaun Powell

Antwaun Powell

Florida Gators LB Amari Burney

Amari Burney

Florida Gators CB Avery Helm

Avery Helm

New Florida Gators CB Jalen Kimber

Jalen Kimber

Florida Gators WR Daejon Reynolds

Daejon Reynolds

Florida Gators DL Desmond Watson

Desmond Watson

Florida Gators DL Chris Thomas Jr.

Chris Thomas Jr

Florida Gators OL Ethan White

Ethan White

Florida Gators WR Ja'Markis Weston

Ja'Markis Weston

Florida Gators TE Gage Wilcox

Gage Wilcox

Florida Gators DL Griffin McDowell

Griffin McDowell

Florida Gators safety Jadarrius Perkins

Jadarrius Perkins

Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon

Donovan McMillon

New Florida Gators QB Jack Miller III

Jack Miller III

Florida Gators CB Jaydon Hill

Jaydon Hill

Florida Gators CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Jason Marshall Jr

New Florida Gators safety Kamari Wilson

Kamari Wilson

Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna

Jalen Kitna

New Florida Gators DL Chris McClellan

Chris McClellan

Florida Gators CB Jordan Young

Jordan Young

Florida Gators TE Jonathan Odom

Jonathan Odom

Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Florida Gators OL Kingsley Eguakun

Kingsley Eguakun

Florida Gators TE Keon Zipperer

Keon Zipperer

Florida Gators OL Michael Tarquin

Michael Tarquin

Florida Gators LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams

Jeremiah Williams

Florida Gators safety Mordecai McDaniel, LB Diwun Black

Mordecai McDaniel

Florida Gators WR Trent Whittemore

Trent Whittemore

Florida Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright

Nay'Quan Wright

Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson

Tre'Vez Johnson

Florida Gators edge rusher Princely Umanmielen

Princely Umanmielen

Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II

Rashad Torrence

Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III

Trey Dean

Florida Gators edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III

Lloyd Summerall

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Billy Napier and Carlos Del Rio

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QB Jack Miller III

Billy Napier and Jack Miller III

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QBs Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Anthony Richardson

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QBs Anthony Richardson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier and Carlos Del Rio

Florida Gators QBs

Emory Jones and Jack Miller

Florida Gators QBs analyst Ryan O'Hara

Ryan O'Hara

Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman

Demarkcus Bowman

Florida Gators TEs coach William Peagler

William Peagler

Florida Gators OL coach Rob Sale

Rob Sale

Florida Gators OL coach Rob Sale, OL Riley Simonds

Rob Sale and Riley Simonds

Florida Gators LB Derek Wingo, LBs coach Jay Bateman

Derek Wingo and Jay Bateman

Florida Gators LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, LBs coach Jay Bateman

Jeremiah Williams and Jay Bateman

Florida Gators OLBs coach Mike Peterson

Miike Peterson

Florida Gators edge rusher David Reese

Mike Peterson and David Reese

Florida Gators LB Diwun Black

Diwun Black

Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard

Lorenzo Lingard

Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman

Demarkcus Bowman 3

Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman

Demarkcus Bowman 2

Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson

Montrell Johnson

Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson

Montrell Johnson 2

Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson

Montrell Johnson 3

Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Ja'Quavion Fraziars 2

Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Ja'Quavion Fraziars 3

Meanwhile, in the video, quarterback Anthony Richardson can be seen practicing for the first time since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus suffered in November. Additional quarterback footage of recent Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III is featured as well.

After the passers, running backs Demarkcus Bowman and Montrell Johnson — the early favorites to lead the Gators' 2022 rushing attack — can be seen partaking in pass protection drills with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. 

The video concludes with safeties working out in individual drills led by co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, highlighting fifth-year safety Trey Dean III.

The Gators will return to the gridiron for the second day of spring practice on Thursday.

