Photo/Video: Day 1 of Florida Gators 2022 Spring Camp
Photo: Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson; Credit: Alex Shepherd
The Florida Gators officially kicked off their 2022 spring camp, the program's first under new head coach Billy Napier, on Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED: Florida Gators Spring Camp Day 1 Notebook
Above, you can find footage of the first day of practice shared by GatorVision, and below, you can take a look at a photo gallery from the media viewing period of the workout with pictures taken by AllGators photographer Alex Shepherd.
In the gallery, you can find first-look images of new Gators such as freshmen safety Kamari Wilson and defensive tackle Chris McClellan, recent Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber, and far more Florida players.
Read More
Day 1 of Florida Gators 2022 Spring Camp
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators QB Emory Jones
Florida Gators edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr.
Florida Gators QBs Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Anthony Richardson, OL Austin Barber
Florida Gators edge rusher Antwaun Powell
Florida Gators LB Amari Burney
Florida Gators CB Avery Helm
New Florida Gators CB Jalen Kimber
Florida Gators WR Daejon Reynolds
Florida Gators DL Desmond Watson
Florida Gators DL Chris Thomas Jr.
Florida Gators OL Ethan White
Florida Gators WR Ja'Markis Weston
Florida Gators TE Gage Wilcox
Florida Gators DL Griffin McDowell
Florida Gators safety Jadarrius Perkins
Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon
New Florida Gators QB Jack Miller III
Florida Gators CB Jaydon Hill
Florida Gators CB Jason Marshall Jr.
New Florida Gators safety Kamari Wilson
Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna
New Florida Gators DL Chris McClellan
Florida Gators CB Jordan Young
Florida Gators TE Jonathan Odom
Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Florida Gators OL Kingsley Eguakun
Florida Gators TE Keon Zipperer
Florida Gators OL Michael Tarquin
Florida Gators LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams
Florida Gators safety Mordecai McDaniel, LB Diwun Black
Florida Gators WR Trent Whittemore
Florida Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright
Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson
Florida Gators edge rusher Princely Umanmielen
Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II
Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III
Florida Gators edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III
Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QB Jack Miller III
Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QBs Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QBs Anthony Richardson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Florida Gators QBs
Florida Gators QBs analyst Ryan O'Hara
Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman
Florida Gators TEs coach William Peagler
Florida Gators OL coach Rob Sale
Florida Gators OL coach Rob Sale, OL Riley Simonds
Florida Gators LB Derek Wingo, LBs coach Jay Bateman
Florida Gators LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, LBs coach Jay Bateman
Florida Gators OLBs coach Mike Peterson
Florida Gators edge rusher David Reese
Florida Gators LB Diwun Black
Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard
Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman
Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman
Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson
Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson
Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson
Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Meanwhile, in the video, quarterback Anthony Richardson can be seen practicing for the first time since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus suffered in November. Additional quarterback footage of recent Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III is featured as well.
After the passers, running backs Demarkcus Bowman and Montrell Johnson — the early favorites to lead the Gators' 2022 rushing attack — can be seen partaking in pass protection drills with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.
The video concludes with safeties working out in individual drills led by co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, highlighting fifth-year safety Trey Dean III.
The Gators will return to the gridiron for the second day of spring practice on Thursday.
Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.