Check out AllGators' photo gallery and video footage of the first day of Florida Gators 2022 spring camp.

Photo: Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators officially kicked off their 2022 spring camp, the program's first under new head coach Billy Napier, on Tuesday afternoon.

Above, you can find footage of the first day of practice shared by GatorVision, and below, you can take a look at a photo gallery from the media viewing period of the workout with pictures taken by AllGators photographer Alex Shepherd.

In the gallery, you can find first-look images of new Gators such as freshmen safety Kamari Wilson and defensive tackle Chris McClellan, recent Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber, and far more Florida players.

Day 1 of Florida Gators 2022 Spring Camp Photos via Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QB Emory Jones Alex Shepherd Florida Gators edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QBs Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Anthony Richardson, OL Austin Barber Alex Shepherd Florida Gators edge rusher Antwaun Powell Alex Shepherd Florida Gators LB Amari Burney Alex Shepherd Florida Gators CB Avery Helm Alex Shepherd New Florida Gators CB Jalen Kimber Alex Shepherd Florida Gators WR Daejon Reynolds Alex Shepherd Florida Gators DL Desmond Watson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators DL Chris Thomas Jr. Alex Shepherd Florida Gators OL Ethan White Alex Shepherd Florida Gators WR Ja'Markis Weston Alex Shepherd Florida Gators TE Gage Wilcox Alex Shepherd Florida Gators DL Griffin McDowell Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Jadarrius Perkins Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon Alex Shepherd New Florida Gators QB Jack Miller III Alex Shepherd Florida Gators CB Jaydon Hill Alex Shepherd Florida Gators CB Jason Marshall Jr. Alex Shepherd New Florida Gators safety Kamari Wilson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna Alex Shepherd New Florida Gators DL Chris McClellan Alex Shepherd Florida Gators CB Jordan Young Alex Shepherd Florida Gators TE Jonathan Odom Alex Shepherd Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars Alex Shepherd Florida Gators OL Kingsley Eguakun Alex Shepherd Florida Gators TE Keon Zipperer Alex Shepherd Florida Gators OL Michael Tarquin Alex Shepherd Florida Gators LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Mordecai McDaniel, LB Diwun Black Alex Shepherd Florida Gators WR Trent Whittemore Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators edge rusher Princely Umanmielen Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III Alex Shepherd Florida Gators edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III Alex Shepherd Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QB Jack Miller III Alex Shepherd Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QBs Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators HC Billy Napier, QBs Anthony Richardson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QBs Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QBs analyst Ryan O'Hara Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Alex Shepherd Florida Gators TEs coach William Peagler Alex Shepherd Florida Gators OL coach Rob Sale Alex Shepherd Florida Gators OL coach Rob Sale, OL Riley Simonds Alex Shepherd Florida Gators LB Derek Wingo, LBs coach Jay Bateman Alex Shepherd Florida Gators LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, LBs coach Jay Bateman Alex Shepherd Florida Gators OLBs coach Mike Peterson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators edge rusher David Reese Alex Shepherd Florida Gators LB Diwun Black Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars Alex Shepherd Florida Gators WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars Alex Shepherd

Meanwhile, in the video, quarterback Anthony Richardson can be seen practicing for the first time since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus suffered in November. Additional quarterback footage of recent Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III is featured as well.

After the passers, running backs Demarkcus Bowman and Montrell Johnson — the early favorites to lead the Gators' 2022 rushing attack — can be seen partaking in pass protection drills with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

The video concludes with safeties working out in individual drills led by co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, highlighting fifth-year safety Trey Dean III.

The Gators will return to the gridiron for the second day of spring practice on Thursday.

