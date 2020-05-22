AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Release Multi-Phased Plan to Return Student-Athletes

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators will open its campus back up to student-athletes for voluntary workouts beginning June 8th, the university released in a statement.

Schools nationwide have been starting to unveil their plans to get back to athletics while the country attempts to reopen from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The SEC announced on Friday that schools would be permitted to begin workouts on June 8th.

The Florida football team is scheduled to begin workouts on June 8th, with the team training facility being open for voluntary workouts. Volleyball, soccer, men's and women's basketball are also slated to return during the month of June, with new student-athletes for each sport set to arrive on campus at the beginning of July. 

Student-athletes will be returned to campus in phases, beginning with the football team which will show up in three waves starting on May 26th, through June 8th. They will be screened and tested for COVID-19 as a part of a physical exam taken before they are allowed to participate, and will be screened daily along with a temperature check prior to working out.

"Our student-athlete wellness group has been working for some time with UF Health officials on a plan to integrate our student-athletes back on campus," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "They have developed a gradual phasing program, so that we don't have an influx of a large number of student-athletes returning at once."

The school will provide access to athletic facilities by appointment only, installing social distancing guidelines and sanitizing workout stations following each session and thoroughly at the end of the day. The university will also give student-athletes access to mental health counselors for assistance.

Given the seriousness of the pandemic and how contagious the coronavirus has proven to be, schools will be returning with extreme caution in order to best prevent an outbreak. COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 93,000 Americans and infected over 1.5 million, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit WR Daejon Reynolds

With loads of talent that can be used in a variety of ways, WR commit Daejon Reynolds provides the Gators with yet another player of unpredictability to utilize on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Carroll

247Sports Names Florida Gators Commit Diwun Black No. 1 JUCO Recruit

While he may not play for the Gators this season, Diwun Black is ready to suit up for the orange and blue, enrolling in December.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DB Clinton Burton Jr.

As the lone defensive back commit for the Gators 2021 class thus far, what tools does Clinton Burton possess that can translate to success at the next level?

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

What the NCAA Transfer-Waiver Tabling Could Mean For Florida Gators

The NCAA Division-I counsel has tabled their ruling on transfer-waivers for the 2020-21 season, marking another setback for prospective transfers to play this season.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Former Gators WR Commit Brashard Smith Puts Florida in Top Five

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools of former 2021 wide receiver commit Brashard Smith.

Zach Goodall

CBS: Florida Gators' Dan Mullen the No. 8 Head Coach in Power Five

Mullen is the only coach in the top ten without a conference championship under his belt.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators WR Josh Hammond Shares His Journey to NFL

Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond reflects on his time at Florida, along with the draft process which has led him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

2021 DB Corey Collier Jr. Places Florida Gators in Top Six

One of Florida's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr. has placed the Florida Gators in the top six schools in his recruitment.

Zach Goodall

Will the Florida Gators Post Double-Digit Wins Next Season?

Sports Illustrated Gambling discusses the Florida Gators' over-under for the 2020 season.

Zach Goodall

Film Study: Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate’s Speed and Versatility

Mohamoud Diabate was able to capitalize on the little amount of opportunity he saw in 2019. What traits does he hold that suggest last season was just the beginning of an era of dominance at the University of Florida?

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll