Gators Vouch for 'Natural Leader' Johnson's Future as a Head Coach

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

"It was good to get those reps, but I’m really looking forward to what we have going on here."

As things currently stand, Brian Johnson isn't in a rush to ditch his role as offensive coordinator for the Florida Gators. That hasn't stopped other programs from inquiring about his interest in becoming a head coach.

Reported on Saturday by FootballScoop, Johnson interviewed for South Carolina's vacant job last week. The 33-year-old was never considered a favorite for the gig, which was handed to Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer hours after the report, but it served as the first head coaching interview for Johnson of what's expected to be plenty more as his career goes on.

"Ultimately, I think at the end of the day when you get in this profession and you do a good job, people notice and you get opportunities," Johnson said about the interview on Monday.

"I’m just really excited about the opportunities we have here, the chance to coach some great players and be with a great coaching staff," Johnson continued. "It’s work every day to continue to develop as a coach and to put our team in a position to win the SEC."

In large part due to Johnson and head coach Dan Mullen's Florida passing attack, the Gators have clinched the SEC East for the first time since 2016 and will face Alabama in the league title game on Dec. 19, in Atlanta, Ga. Behind the arm of quarterback Kyle Trask and a vast arsenal of pass-catching weapons, including Biletnikoff, Mackey, and Maxwell Award semi-finalist tight end Kyle Pitts, the Gators own the nation's No. 1 passing offense, averaging 376.7 yards per game.

Despite his age - Johnson has coached for 11 years after a successful college career at Utah, where he was recruited and partially developed by Mullen in the mid-2000s - the results speak for themselves, and programs will continue to want what Johnson has to offer their offense.

“I think [Johnson] would be a great head coach because the person he is off the field," Pitts remarked on Monday. "He has a great relationship with everybody ... He’s a teacher of the game because he knows so much and his knowledge of the game, everyone feeds off his energy.

"I feel like he would be a great leader to any team if he chooses to go that route," Pitts added.

Trask has worked hand-in-hand with Johnson, also Florida's quarterbacks coach, for three years now. Trask takes appreciation to Johnson's experience as a quarterback who played in big games himself during his days with the Utah Utes.

Trask has played in a fair share of big games himself and is arguably the frontrunner for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, yet another accomplishment Johnson adds to his résumé as programs begin to look his way. In the season Johnson was assigned UF's offensive coordinator position, Trask is one touchdown away from tying the program's single-season touchdown pass record (39). Trask has shattered numerous others as well, across not only Florida but the SEC's record books.

"He's a natural leader and knows how to score points and he's played in big games," said Trask. "He's played against I think Alabama when he was at Utah, he's played in big games in college and has proved that he can be a great coach at the highest level in college, so I think he would make a great head coach.”

Even Mullen has campaigned for Johnson's rising opportunity to be as a head coach, retweeting a tweet from ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers that suggested Johnson's candidacy for the Gamecocks' job in November. Mullen also called Johnson "a really mature guy for his age" on a November SEC coaches teleconference call, praising his involvement in UF's gameplan.

There aren't many head coach openings across college football at the moment, and South Carolina was certainly the best job of what's been available. As teams finish their regular season, however, perhaps that could change and Johnson could receive more calls.

Johnson and the Gators are focused on LSU for now, and Alabama next week. But should Johnson receive more calls, Florida won't hold him back from answering them.