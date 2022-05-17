The Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles football teams have set the date and time for the program’s annual Sunshine Showdown, the 66th in history between the in-state rivals. This year’s matchup will take place in Tallahassee, Fla. after UF narrowly defeated FSU last year, 24-21 in Gainesville, Fla.

The matchup, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, ESPN/Disney announced Monday. The team programs have faced off 65 times in their recorded history, with Florida owning the all-time record at 36-26-2. The Gators last visited the Seminoles in 2018 and won 41-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida's last regular-season matchup that did not occur on a Saturday was against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 1992. The FSU matchup will also be the first regular-season Friday evening game for the Gators since Oct. 6, 1961, when they defeated Tulane in New Orleans, La.

The Gators are heading into this season with new hope after moving on from head coach Dan Mullen and hiring former Louisiana HC Billy Napier to steer the ship, following a dreadful 2021 season that saw Mullen fired before the season ended. Mullen's staff let go shortly following the conclusion of the team’s 6-7 year.

The Seminoles, meanwhile, are entering the third season of Mike Norvell's tenure as head coach with raised expectations as he has compiled an 8-12 record over the last two years.

