Watch: Former Gators QB Kyle Trask Throws First NFL Touchdown

Former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask completed his first touchdown pass as a pro on Saturday night, which you can watch below.

Granted, Trask's pass came in Tampa Bay's final preseason game of the year, so it won't ever show up on a legitimate stat sheet. That being said, the Buccaneers rookie quarterback made an impressive throw off of his back foot and found tight end Codey McElroy as he approached the endzone up the seam for a score.

Trask would finish the game 12-of-14 passing for 146 yards and the lone score. Trask's debut preseason numbers, in what is expected to be the only snaps Trask's receives in his rookie year, finish at 29-of-55 (52.7 completion percentage) for 312 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Buccaneers selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the 64th overall pick. With seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady entering his second year in Tampa Bay, paired with one of if not the NFL's most talented roster, the Buccaneers will hold onto a veteran backup quarterback in Blaine Gabbert this season should Brady go down with an injury.

This should allow Trask to sit and learn throughout his rookie season before eventually being promoted to the No. 2 quarterback role, and one day, potentially, being named Tampa Bay's starting QB.

