Florida Gators 'Way Up, at the Top' for DL Recruit Vic Burley

The Florida Gators hosted yet another group of college football hopefuls over the weekend.

Photo: Vic Burley; Credit: Zach Goodall

There’s a different vibe in Gainesville with the program’s new coaching staff and leadership under head coach Billy Napier.

That much rang true for yet another round of unofficial visits to the campus over the weekend, including top-rated defensive lineman Vic Burley out of Warren Robins (Ga).

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Burley made it clear that his visit not only went well, but it truly opened his eyes to what Napier and his staff are trying to accomplish.

“I really love what the coaches are about. [defensive line and co-defensive coordinator] Coach [Sean] Spencer, coach Napier, coach [Jamar] Chaney, all of them,” Burley said. “I mean, it was really a great atmosphere here. Watching the practice, I really loved the tempo, the energy they have, just everything they do."

But, what really stood out to Burley was that, compared to the previous staff at Florida, the new staff genuinely cares about the person and the football player, not just the football side of things.

What was their message for the 6-foot-5, 290-pound versatile defensive lineman?

“‘We're recruiting you because you're a good football player, but you're also a good person. You also have a great personality and we need that here at Florida,’” Burley explained.

To put it simply, the visit was a lot different than perhaps what a recruit would experience at another campus. Florida’s coaches made Burley feel like more than just another football player.

“They were really asking me questions about what do I look for in a college, what do I want from a college? They're telling me, 'Yeah, football will use you but you have to use football.' You know, to get that education,” he said. “So, it was really more personal than regular trips.”

Of course, football was also on the topic list for what Florida coaches wanted to talk with Burley about. Particularly about how he would fit within the team’s defense. Who was the comparison? A player Florida fans are quite familiar with.

“They were saying watch number nine, [Gators defensive tackle Gervon] Dexter. They were saying I remind them so much of him."

Like Dexter, Burley feels he could play the 3-5 tech role, what he’s already done during his high school career.

During the visit, Burley got an up-close-and-personal view of what coach Spencer would bring as a coach, sitting in during meetings and of course seeing how the program conducts a practice.

His impressions of the coaching staff, particularly Spencer, were positive.

“If you do something wrong then he's on you, but do something good and he'll love you right back up,” Burley explained. “But he's real cool to be around, you know? He's like that uncle that's always around you, that will make you laugh, smile, active, you know?"

Burley’s review of Napier was just as positive, explaining that he’s a coach that really focuses on every individual on the team, that’s something that stood out about the new Florida head coach.

“You could feel the environment, like, feel what he's talking about."

Unsurprisingly, Burley left the visit with plenty to think about, with Florida pretty high on his list in terms of where he might spend his collegiate career.

“Way up, at the top. I mean, they are way up there,” he said when asked where Florida fit in the big picture.

"I love what they're doing. Gatormade, that's a real big improvement from the last coaching staff. That means they are really focused on the character development, really just trying to raise young men."

Not long after his visit concluded on Saturday, Burley released his top 12 schools and — as expected — the Gators were included on the list.

Of course, there are other programs Burley will want to get a closer look at. He indicated that Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Oklahoma were up on his list too.

Though nothing has been finalized, he expects to take his official visits around June and July.

As far as when he expects to decide, Burley says before the football season starts, August. And it certainly looks like Florida is a serious contender.

