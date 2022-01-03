Gators Welcome Louisiana OL Transfer Kamryn Waites

Photo credit: Zach Goodall

Former Louisiana offensive lineman Kamryn Waites has transferred to Florida, UF announced on Tuesday.

Waites reportedly entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21, after the Ragin Cajuns' defeated Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18 and a couple of weeks following Billy Napier's hiring as Florida's new head coach. Napier and his coaching staff had recruited Waites to Louisiana in the class of 2021, after his high school football and basketball career at Universal Academy (Texas).

Listed at a whopping 6-foot-8, 372 pounds by 247Sports, Waites presents Napier, assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton and whoever is hired to work alongside Stapleton, with a lot of potential upfront thanks to his stature alone.

Given his current frame, it is hard to imagine Waites will take the field during his first season with the Gators. However, with time spent in the development program, Waites will eventually have a chance to emerge as a contributor within Florida's offense due to poor recruiting along the offensive line under previous head coach Dan Mullen.

Waites is the second player to transfer to Florida since Napier took office as the Gators' head coach, joining former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller.

