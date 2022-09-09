Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Kentucky: Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

Photo: Brenton Cox Jr.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

If I wanted to take the easy route, I could easily refer to the first X-Factor of the season to encapsulate who controls Florida's success each week. As he proved in week one, quarterback Anthony Richardson has the dynamic playmaking ability to elevate the Gators squad to unforeseen heights this season.

However, to safeguard the All Gators series from the monotony that would create, I'll indulge in discussing the team's second-most prominent X-Factor each week for the rest of the year.

Heading into their second matchup of the season against a ranked opponent, the Gators have an opportunity to make considerable waves with back-to-back monumental wins to begin the year. The offense will have plenty of chances against a unit that allowed 111 yards on the ground to Miami (Ohio) in their first contest.

Meanwhile, the defense faces off against a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft Will Levis, stressing the importance of the Gators' pass defense. Specifically, the necessity for the pass rush to hit home arises.

The leader of that mission, and this week's Florida Gators X-Factor, is redshirt junior edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

Cox, who's exuded potential since he arrived from Georgia midway through the 2019 season, began his 2022 campaign in productive fashion.

Recording 10 tackles and 0.5 TFLs, Cox showed improvement as a run defender, although he still broke contain in a few instances but used his length and speed to bring down the ball carrier before they could exploit his initial over pursuits. His contributions earned him honors as the Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

But, a noticeable void in the Gators' edge rusher stat line is the lack of a recorded sack against Utah quarterback Cameron Rising. In fact, Florida as a whole failed to record a sack, and Cox recorded just one quarterback hit on the day.

A major factor that played into the Gators' lack of pressure rests in Utah's offensive style, prioritizing a heavy dose of the run paired with play-action and quick hitters in the passing game. Adding their veteran offensive line into the mix, the little disruption caused at or around the quarterback is explainable but not sustainable.

Cox and Co. get the opportunity to reconcile that performance against a vastly inexperienced Kentucky offensive line in week two. Replacing three NFL players and moving one of the two remaining starters to a new position, the Big Blue Wall in Lexington (Ky.) is under considerable reconstruction.

That new unit got off to a slow start to the season by allowing four sacks to Miami (Ohio) and many more hits on Levis despite a 300-yard and three touchdown day. The quintet struggled in both facets of the game — as Kentucky accounted for just 50 yards on the ground — but pass protection is a troublesome facet for the Wildcats to bare while the young core gels together.

As a result, this matchup is perfect for defensive line coach Sean Spencer and outside linebackers (JACK) coach Mike Peterson's units to make their presence felt as they look to establish a rhythm for the rest of the year.

The buck (or JACK, if you will) stops here with the Gators leading producer in sacks a season ago, who is just a few games removed from a four-sack performance against FSU to close out the 2021 season.

Whether Cox records the pressure himself to line the stat sheet or opens up lanes for teammates Gervon Dexter, Jalen Lee, Princely Umanmielen, Tyreak Sapp, Justus Boone or others in the rotation to hit home on Levis this weekend, his disruptiveness will be a determinant for Florida to rebound from their no-sack performance in the season-opener.

If he can play at a high level off the edge, the Gators can cruise to another ranked win to their already impressive early-season resume.

