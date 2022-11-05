Photo: Trevor Etienne; Credit: Alex Shepherd

As the Florida Gators gear up to head into enemy territory on Saturday afternoon, the task of an underperforming yet talented Texas A&M team sits on the horizon.

Looking to pick up a much-needed win after two straight losses — albeit to two top-ten squads — and get back over .500, Florida will have to exploit the weakness of an Aggies’ squad that is starting to deploy a youth movement of sorts in the closing stretch of the year.

After acquiring the highest-rated recruiting class of all time in the 2022 cycle, Texas A&M has failed to live up to their championship-level expectations as a 3-5 (1-4 SEC) unit.

However, as they begin to deploy the likes of Evan Stewart, Walter Nolen, Conner Weigman and other formerly highly touted recruits on both sides of the ball, there is optimism regarding the future of the program.

That is currently keeping Jimbo Fisher’s seat from overheating.

But, that doesn’t mean holes aren’t still present. Namely, the Aggies' rushing defense is an uber-concerning aspect of their operation.

As a result, the X-Factor for Florida’s success in their second true road game of the year hinges not just on their ability to run the football but the frequency with which they do so.

Specifically, the Gators should look to emerging offensive star in running back Trevor Etienne.

To this point in the year, the Aggies have struggled mightily as a rushing defense. Ranking 120th out of 131 Division-I programs against the run — allowing 205.6 yards per contest to opponents — the door is open for a Florida team that has seen considerable success on the ground.

Florida will look to their dynamic duo of ball carriers to exploit that area of the Aggies.

Etienne has played well in rotation with Montrell Johnson Jr. over the past few weeks, showcasing the talents he displayed at the prep level that made him a must-land prospect for Napier and Co. in their transition class.

While Johnson has proven to be powerful and explosive as a rusher to earn the starting, Etienne’s flashed similar talents with added twitch and elusiveness in the open field.

His contributions played a major role in Florida’s increase in offensive production against Georgia a week ago after significantly struggling to mount any offensive production in the first half. The Louisiana native’s 11 carries for 53 yards and one score came in handy as Florida clawed back from a 28-3 deficit to pull within one possession, although they ultimately fell in defeat.

On the season, Etienne is averaging six yards per carry to rank in the top 50 of all rushers with 50 or more carries this season. He’s compiled 387 yards and four touchdowns on 64 attempts, but his usage is continuing to increase as the year rolls on.

He’s continued to prove worthy of the role expansion.

For the Gators to reign victorious in the raucous environment that College Station brings, controlling the tempo with a consistent and stout rushing attack is imperative. Putting the ball in the hands of arguably their biggest playmaker, not named Anthony Richardson, is the best way to accomplish that feat.

