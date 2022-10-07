Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Missouri: TE Keon Zipperer

Photo: Keon Zipperer; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Six days removed from the Florida Gators' blowout victory over Eastern Washington, Billy Napier and Co. will retake the field on Saturday to battle for their first victory in league play this season.

They will do so against a Missouri Tigers squad potentially turning a corner following a near-upset victory over the No. 1 team in the country Georgia Bulldogs a week ago.

Bringing in a serviceable rushing attack to pair with the No. 38 total defense in college football, Missouri can be a difficult matchup for the Gators. Namely, slowing the Tigers' second-level defenders as run stoppers and pass rushers will be decisive in the Gators' success.

As a result, when UF kicks off against the Tigers in the early window on Saturday, the X-Factor for Florida's success will be a recently named captain for homecoming weekend in Gainesville, tight end Keon Zipperer.

The Lakeland (Fla.) native's emergence over the past two weeks in the passing game, equating to five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown, gives the Gators the added dimension in the offensive attack needed to combat the vastly underrated Missouri defense.

Presenting a viable safety valve for Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson when the play breaks down — finding soft spots in zones at the intermediate part of the field and in the flats — Zipperer is emerging as an asset for Richardson.

That's been evident in the uptick of passing production in the past two weeks, with Richardson accounting for 693 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

His progression comes from his added reps in the system, in his eyes.

"From the beginning of the season to now, it was like, I used to be anxious or just concerned about what was going on," Zipperer said when asked about the added comfortability that comes with targets. "But as the season has gone on, I'm getting more comfortable with the offense and understanding everything that's going on. It's just slowing down for me. The game is slowing down."

However, Zipperer's pass-catching abilities will only complement his most crucial role: blocking.

He's embracing that role.

"Blocking is something that I like. It's something I did all through high school, being with [Lakeland] coach [Bill] Castle because we ran the ball. It helped me in my game and going against – I like going against bigger defenders to see where I'm at in my game.

"I just try to do the best that I can do when it comes to blocking. I know I can excel."

Facing off against the second-best rushing defense the Gators have faced this season, behind Tennessee, Florida will have a tall task ahead when attempting to establish the run.

That will need to happen to separate from the Tigers in the fashion expected on Saturday, as stated in the All Gators Key Matchup series.

And, while creating push as a run blocker will be pivotal, so will Zipperer's ability to deter former Gators linebacker and current Missouri WILL Ty'Ron Hopper from his efforts to get after Richardson.

So far this season, the offseason transfer out of Florida has accounted for 32 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and an interception to highlight the Tigers' impressive defensive unit to this point.

He's tied for the team lead in sacks and is second in total tackles. As a result, Zipperer performing at a high level when put in the inevitable one-on-one matchups with his former teammate and other linebackers off the edge is imperative.

If he can prove an asset in those three facets of the game, giving Florida the needed safety valve in the passing game without showing their cards with a run or pass based on his usage on the field, the Gators should have their way against the two-win Missouri squad.

However, if Hopper and Co. have their way of slowing the Gators' offense, Florida could be in for another close game to re-open its SEC play.

