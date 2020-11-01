SI.com
Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter, LB Antwaun Powell Ejected vs. Missouri

Zach Goodall

As the clock struck 0:00 in the first half between the Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers, a huge fight broke out at midfield following what should have been a targeting call against Missouri for a late hit on UF quarterback Kyle Trask. Missouri defender Trajan Jeffcoat took a shot to Trask's upper-body after his throw on a clock-expiring Hail Mary, which ended up incomplete.

Both teams charged to the field in a confrontation that ended in an unsportsmanlike penalty for all players involved on both teams. In addition, three players were ejected in Florida's starting defensive end Zachary Carter, freshman linebacker Antwaun Powell, and Missouri defensive lineman Tre Williams.

Head coach Dan Mullen was also involved in the drama, verbally confronting referees and the Missouri coaching staff before and needing to be restrained by UF staff. Mullen went on to encourage the crowd to get loud, which resulted in a "REFS YOU SUCK" chant as he entered the locker room.

Carter and Williams both present major losses for each team as the second half gets underway. Carter has been one of Florida's best defensive linemen this year and had a tackle and half a tackle for loss in the first half, while Williams had three first-half tackles of his own.

A silver lining for Florida is the return of nose tackle Kyree Campbell after he missed the first three weeks of the season. Back in the fold for the Gators, Campbell should give UF some stability without Carter on the field as the night goes on. 

